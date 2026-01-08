বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News পুঁজিবাজারে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ও বহুজাতিক কোম্পানি আনার বিষয়ে সরকারের সম্মতি – Corporate Sangbad Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News অভিবাসন কর্মকর্তার গুলিতে মার্কিন নারী নিহত, ছড়িয়ে পড়ছে বিক্ষোভ Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Once Quit A Film: ‘They Didn’t Pay Me And Behaved Badly With My Manager’ | Regional Cinema News ‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News


MUMBAI: In a major blow to India with less than a month to go for the 2026 T20 World Cup, T20 Asia Cup final hero and middle-order batter Tilak Varma has sustained an abdominal injury, which could sideline him for three to four weeks. Tilak is set to feature in the T20I series against New Zealand, and is in danger of missing the mega event next month too.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The 23-year-old left-hander was in Rajkot representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he experienced acute testicular pain on Wednesday.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

“He was immediately rushed to the Gokul Hospital, where scans diagnosed him with testicular torsion, and doctors advised immediate surgery. Tilak subsequently underwent successful surgery yesterday and is now doing well. He will be out of the hospital today,” Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah, who has been following up on Tilak’s treatment, told TOI on Thursday.Even though India would look to draft a replacement for the series that kicks off on January 21 in Nagpur. Tilak’s injury could open the doors of a T20 comeback for India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. However, it is unlikely that Shubman Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain, would be considered.The southpaw has been a key batter of the T20I setup over the past one year. He played a pivotal role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, with a match-winning 69* (53) in the final against Pakistan.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

‘No World Cup at the cost of national dignity’: Bangladesh draws firm line, pushes ICC to shift matches to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: Amid India-Bangladesh tensions, ex-Bangladesh player recalls help from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: Amid India-Bangladesh tensions, ex-Bangladesh player recalls help from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News

‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s reaction at toss goes viral; even match referee can’t stop laughing – here’s what happened | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s reaction at toss goes viral; even match referee can’t stop laughing – here’s what happened | Cricket News

‘I don’t see myself as a coach, would like to have my own club’: Lionel Messi | Football News

‘I don’t see myself as a coach, would like to have my own club’: Lionel Messi | Football News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST