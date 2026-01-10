শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Have You Gone Mad?’: When Furious Shah Rukh Khan Scolded Nikhil Advani On Day 1 Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shoot | Bollywood News কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Draw Backlash | Regional Cinema News ‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News সরাইল উপজেলার শ্রেষ্ঠ অধ্যক্ষ মনোনীত হয়েছেন মৃধা আহমাদুল কামাল ‘After the T20 World Cup final, I never thought I would be dropped again’: Axar Patel opens up | Cricket News Jana Nayagan Producer Says ‘Vijay Deserves A Farewell’ Amid Madras HC Stay On Film’s Certification Order | Tamil Cinema News Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhiyi in semifinals | Badminton News Dhurandhar’s Sara Arjun, 20, Is Breaking The Internet With Her Bold Look | Bollywood News বহুমাতৃক গবেষণা বৈজ্ঞানিক অগ্রগতির জন্য অপরিহার্য: গোবিপ্রবি উপাচার্য
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News


Khawlhring Lalremruata (Image credit: X)

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K. Lalremruata passed away on Thursday, hours after collapsing during a local cricket match, officials confirmed. He was 38.A resident of Maubawk near Aizawl, Lalremruata was playing for Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) in the second division screening tournament of the Khaled Memorial at the Suaka cricket ground near the Sairang railway station when the tragic incident occurred. According to the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM), Lalremruata suffered a stroke while the match was in progress and later succumbed despite being rushed for medical treatment.

Jay Shah’s 2036 Olympic blueprint for India: ‘8 Medals won’t cut it’

The incident took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata, who was representing VRCC, suddenly collapsed on the field while play was underway. He was immediately attended to and taken for medical care, but doctors were unable to save him.In a statement, the CAM confirmed the cause of death and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, calling it a significant loss for cricket in the state. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” the CAM said.Lalremruata represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A wicketkeeper by role, he made his First-Class debut against Meghalaya in 2018 and played his last competitive match in 2022 against Nagaland. Beyond the domestic circuit, he was also a familiar figure in Mizoram’s local cricket scene, having played for several clubs and served on the Senior Tournament Committee, contributing to the game’s development at the grassroots level.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also condoled his passing. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Mizoram cricket community,” BCCI Domestic posted on X.Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar mourned Lalremruata’s death, while the impact of the tragedy extended beyond the state. Following the incident, Assam Cricket cancelled all matches scheduled for Thursday, including games in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament at SCG, Sihhmui, the 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground, and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at venues in Mualpui. Revised schedules will be announced later.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘After the T20 World Cup final, I never thought I would be dropped again’: Axar Patel opens up | Cricket News

‘After the T20 World Cup final, I never thought I would be dropped again’: Axar Patel opens up | Cricket News

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhiyi in semifinals | Badminton News

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhiyi in semifinals | Badminton News

‘Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?’: Wasim Akram pokes fun at PSL franchises | WATCH | Cricket News

‘Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?’: Wasim Akram pokes fun at PSL franchises | WATCH | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: BCCI breaks silence on Bangladesh’s request to shift T20 World Cup matches | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: BCCI breaks silence on Bangladesh’s request to shift T20 World Cup matches | Cricket News

SA20: ‘Commercially, we’re having our strongest year’ – Graeme Smith | Cricket News

SA20: ‘Commercially, we’re having our strongest year’ – Graeme Smith | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk the difference between Mumbai Indians and win as RCB pocket season opener | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST