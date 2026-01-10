‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News

Khawlhring Lalremruata (Image credit: X)

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K. Lalremruata passed away on Thursday, hours after collapsing during a local cricket match, officials confirmed. He was 38.A resident of Maubawk near Aizawl, Lalremruata was playing for Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) in the second division screening tournament of the Khaled Memorial at the Suaka cricket ground near the Sairang railway station when the tragic incident occurred. According to the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM), Lalremruata suffered a stroke while the match was in progress and later succumbed despite being rushed for medical treatment.

Jay Shah’s 2036 Olympic blueprint for India: ‘8 Medals won’t cut it’

The incident took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata, who was representing VRCC, suddenly collapsed on the field while play was underway. He was immediately attended to and taken for medical care, but doctors were unable to save him.In a statement, the CAM confirmed the cause of death and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, calling it a significant loss for cricket in the state. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” the CAM said.Lalremruata represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A wicketkeeper by role, he made his First-Class debut against Meghalaya in 2018 and played his last competitive match in 2022 against Nagaland. Beyond the domestic circuit, he was also a familiar figure in Mizoram’s local cricket scene, having played for several clubs and served on the Senior Tournament Committee, contributing to the game’s development at the grassroots level.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also condoled his passing. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Mizoram cricket community,” BCCI Domestic posted on X.Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar mourned Lalremruata’s death, while the impact of the tragedy extended beyond the state. Following the incident, Assam Cricket cancelled all matches scheduled for Thursday, including games in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament at SCG, Sihhmui, the 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground, and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at venues in Mualpui. Revised schedules will be announced later.