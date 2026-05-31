Bobby Deol BREAKS Silence On Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Sets: ‘Log Itne Velle Hai’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 22:00 IST

Bobby Deol reacted to rumours of a rift with Alia Bhatt on Alpha sets, saying he was shocked by the reports and calling her very professional.

Bobby Deol dismissed rumours of a rift with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Alpha, calling the reports baseless and praising her professionalism.

Bobby Deol has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming spy thriller Alpha. The actor said he was surprised when he came across reports claiming that the two had a disagreement during the film’s shoot.

Recent social media chatter had suggested that Bobby and Alia got into an argument while filming the YRF Spy Universe project. However, Bobby has now denied the claims and called the reports baseless.

Bobby Deol Reacts To Rumours Of Argument With Alia Bhatt

Speaking to India TV, Bobby revealed that he first learned about the speculation when a friend sent him a screenshot of the rumour.

He said, “Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai.”

The actor also praised Alia Bhatt and said she was extremely professional on the sets of Alpha. He added that she had prepared thoroughly for the film’s action scenes.

Bobby said, “Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can’t go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai.”

About Alpha

Alpha is one of the most-awaited films in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. The film marks the franchise’s first female-led instalment and stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor will also be seen playing key characters.

The film has already gone through multiple release date changes. It was initially expected to release last year, before being pushed to April 2026. Later, the makers announced July 10, 2026, as the new release date.

However, recent reports suggest that Alpha may now arrive a week earlier. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film could release on July 3, 2026, after Dhamaal 4, which was earlier scheduled for the same date, reportedly moved to July 17. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from its lead cast, Alpha has also generated buzz over reports of Hrithik Roshan making a special appearance. There have also been rumours about Shah Rukh Khan possibly reprising his role as Pathaan in a cameo, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

News movies bollywood Bobby Deol BREAKS Silence On Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Sets: ‘Log Itne Velle Hai’