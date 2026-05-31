Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s remarkable IPL 2026 campaign ended with yet another record as the Rajasthan Royals teenager became the first player in tournament history to win five major individual awards in a single season.Although Rajasthan Royals fell short of reaching the final, Sooryavanshi was the undisputed star of the tournament. The 15-year-old swept the awards night, collecting the Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Super Sixes of the Season, Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player awards.It was a fitting reward for a campaign that completely redefined what was thought possible in the IPL.Sooryavanshi finished the season as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He also smashed a record-breaking 72 sixes, comfortably surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.The teenager’s dominance was reflected in every major batting category. He won the Orange Cap for finishing as the highest run-getter, claimed the Super Striker award for his extraordinary scoring rate of 237.30, and secured the Super Sixes award after clearing the ropes 72 times during the campaign.His impact went far beyond those headline numbers. Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped batter in IPL history to score two centuries and broke Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for the most runs by an uncapped player in a season by a massive margin.Among his standout performances was a breathtaking 16-ball half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, equalling the fastest fifty ever scored in an IPL playoff match. Earlier in the season, he blasted a 36-ball hundred against the same opposition, the third-fastest century in IPL history. Remarkably, he also owns the second-fastest IPL century.The youngster continued to rewrite the record books in Qualifier 2, where he became both the youngest batter and the fastest by balls faced to reach 1,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in just 440 deliveries, eclipsing Andre Russell’s previous record by 105 balls.The powerplay proved to be Sooryavanshi’s favourite hunting ground. Of his 776 runs, an astonishing 521 came in the first six overs, the highest tally recorded by any batter in that phase during an IPL season.His six-hitting numbers were perhaps even more extraordinary. Chris Gayle’s iconic 59-sixes season in 2012 came from 456 balls, a six every 7.7 deliveries. Sooryavanshi, by comparison, launched 72 sixes from only 327 balls faced, clearing the boundary once every 4.5 deliveries.While Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final, the individual awards night belonged entirely to Sooryavanshi. At just 15 years of age, he produced one of the greatest batting seasons the IPL has ever witnessed and became the first player to walk away with five major awards in a single edition of the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 Awards