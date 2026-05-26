বুধবার, ২৭ মে ২০২৬, ১১:০০ পূর্বাহ্ন
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‘I’m not worried about … ‘: Rajat Patidar after RCB storm into IPL 2026 final | Cricket News নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর মতিঝিল কার্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His Remark On Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple Amid Don 3 Row | Bollywood News আত্মশুদ্ধি ও পাপমুক্তি আশায় আরাফাতের ময়দানে লাখো মুসলিম ঈদের ছুটিতে চিকিৎসা সেবা: স্বাস্থ্য অধিদফতরের ১৮ দফা নির্দেশনা রাজশাহীতে ৪৫০ টাকার জন্য বন্ধুকে হত্যা চন্দ্রায় শতাধিক বাস কাউন্টার বন্ধ,টিকিট না পেয়ে মহাসড়কে দিশেহারা লক্ষাধিক যাত্রী No Real Madrid player in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams included despite injuries | Football News Cape Fear OTT Premiere: Amy Adams And Javier Bardem’s Thriller Series Gets Release Date | Web-series News ‘জামায়াতে ইসলামী জনগণের মৌলিক অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠা করতে চায়’
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‘I’m not worried about … ‘: Rajat Patidar after RCB storm into IPL 2026 final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৭ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৪৭ সময় দেখুন
‘I’m not worried about … ‘: Rajat Patidar after RCB storm into IPL 2026 final | Cricket News


Rajat Patidar (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: 93 runs, 0 dot balls, 9 sixes and a strike rate of 281.82 — that is how Rajat Patidar lit up the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala and powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the IPL 2026 final with a dominant performance. The RCB captain credited his fearless mindset and willingness to take on bowlers without fear of dismissal as the key behind his explosive form, after guiding his side to a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans.Patidar tore into the opposition with a breathtaking 33-ball 93 not out, an innings decorated with nine sixes and five fours, taking RCB to a record-breaking 254 for five — the highest-ever total in an IPL knockout match.In reply, Gujarat Titans were completely outplayed and bundled out for 162 in 19.3 overs as the defending champions sealed a place in their second consecutive IPL final.“(It was a) super game for us, the way the batters dominated, striking with intent, was good for us. It wasn’t a clear plan, but we were ready for it, have to show some body language that we are ready for you, every batter showed it, attacking mindset,” Patidar told the broadcaster after the match.“I take a few balls 8-10 balls to see how the wicket is doing and then I have a clear mind to go about it, I’m not worried about my wicket. I try and put the bowler under pressure.“The wicket was not that easy to get under the ball and hit, there was variable bounce. The way GT played till now, we were clear we had to get their three main batters out in the powerplay, and it worked,” he said.

  • Defending champions reaching finals in the subsequent year:
  • CSK in 2010-11
  • CSK in 2011-12
  • CSK in 2018-19
  • MI in 2019-20
  • GT in 2022-23
  • RCB in 2025-26

  • Most appearances in IPL finals:
  • 10 CSK (5 wins)
  • 6 MI (5 wins)
  • 5 RCB (1 win) *
  • 4 KKR (3 wins)
  • 3 SRH (1 win)

  • Biggest wins in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by runs):
  • 105 RR vs DC (Wankhede, 2008)
  • 92 RCB vs GT (Dharamsala, 2026) *
  • 86 CSK vs DC (Chennai, 2012)
  • 81 MI vs LSG (Chennai, 2023)
  • 71 RCB vs RR (Pune, 2015)



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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