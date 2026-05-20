IPL 2026 | Will MS Dhoni play CSK’s final league match vs Gujarat Titans? Franchise shares big update | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: When will MS Dhoni return for Chennai Super Kings this season? It is a question that has followed the franchise throughout IPL 2026, but there is still no definite answer.CSK, currently placed sixth on the table with 12 points from 13 games, will face Gujarat Titans in their final league-stage fixture on Thursday. Ahead of the match, batting coach Michael Hussey once again addressed Dhoni’s availability. Hussey confirmed that Dhoni will miss the GT clash because of a thumb injury but added that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter could return if CSK qualify for the playoffs.A victory against Gujarat Titans would take CSK to 14 points, though they would still need favourable results from other remaining league fixtures to stay alive in the playoff race.“I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team. He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright,” Hussey said.CSK head into the game against GT on the back of consecutive defeats. They first lost to Lucknow Super Giants before suffering a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Speaking about the loss to SRH, where Ishan Kishan starred with a match-winning half-century in a successful chase of 181, Hussey admitted the result was disappointing but stressed the need to move on quickly.“Obviously, it has made it more difficult for us to get through to the top four. Individually, everyone will take a few little learnings from it, but we have to move on quite quickly. We were all very disappointed, obviously, after the match,” he said.“We were a bit flat in the dressing room. But coach spoke to us about, OK, come on, we have got one more game, one more chance, so we have got to make sure we move on from this very quickly. It is all about our attitude moving forward,” he added.