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ভূঞাপুরে ব্যবসায়ীর বাড়িতে দুর্ধর্ষ চুরি, নগদ টাকা ও স্বর্ণালংকার লুট CSK’s Anshul Kamboj’s tough night in Lucknow, joins Yash Dayal in unwanted IPL record books রংপুরে জামায়াত আমির যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে চুক্তির বিষয়ে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের কেউ আলোচনা করেনি Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 40 Crore For 22-Day Golmaal 5 Shoot?; Kanye West’s India Debut Concert Cancelled | Bollywood News নাগরপুরে পুলিশের অভিযানে ইয়াবাসহ ২ কারবারি আটক বাকেরগঞ্জে উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ! শি’র সঙ্গে বৈঠক শেষে চীন ছেড়েছেন ট্রাম্প দেশে প্রতিদিন নিউমোনিয়ায় ৬৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু জবি আইনজীবী সমিতির সভাপতি তরিকুল, সম্পাদক পলাশ কাজ না পেয়ে উত্তেজিত ঠিকাদার
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CSK’s Anshul Kamboj’s tough night in Lucknow, joins Yash Dayal in unwanted IPL record books

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৬ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
CSK’s Anshul Kamboj’s tough night in Lucknow, joins Yash Dayal in unwanted IPL record books


Anshul Kamboj

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Anshul Kamboj endured a tough outing against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday, registering one of the costliest spells by a Chennai Super Kings bowler in IPL history.Kamboj gave away 63 runs in just 2.4 overs during CSK’s seven-wicket defeat. It is now the second-most expensive spell ever by a CSK bowler in the IPL.Most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in an IPL innings:

  • 0/65 (3) – Khaleel Ahmed vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025
  • 0/63 (2.4) – Anshul Kamboj vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026
  • 0/62 (4) – Lungi Ngidi vs MI, Delhi, 2021
  • 2/61 (4) – Shardul Thakur vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
  • 0/60 (4) – Simarjeet Singh vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024

Kamboj also became only the second bowler in IPL history to concede more than 60 runs in a match while bowling three or fewer overs. The only other bowler on the list is Khaleel Ahmed, who returned figures of 0/65 against RCB in Bengaluru in 2025. Kamboj is the first bowler to be hit for four sixes in an over twice in an IPL game.The CSK pacer was taken apart by LSG batters throughout the chase. Out of the 16 balls he bowled, 11 went for either a four or a six. That means 68.75 per cent of his deliveries ended in boundaries. Kamboj ended up conceding eight sixes in the innings, equalling the IPL record for most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single innings alongside Yash Dayal against KKR in Ahmedabad in 2023. Among all IPL spells of at least two overs, only Washington Sundar had a worse boundary percentage. Sundar conceded 10 boundaries in 12 balls during his 1/46 spell in two overs against DC in 2024, with 83.33 per cent of his deliveries going for boundaries.Kamboj’s toughest moment came in the 17th over when Nicholas Pooran smashed four consecutive sixes to finish the chase for LSG.



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