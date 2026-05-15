CSK’s Anshul Kamboj’s tough night in Lucknow, joins Yash Dayal in unwanted IPL record books

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Anshul Kamboj endured a tough outing against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday, registering one of the costliest spells by a Chennai Super Kings bowler in IPL history.Kamboj gave away 63 runs in just 2.4 overs during CSK’s seven-wicket defeat. It is now the second-most expensive spell ever by a CSK bowler in the IPL.Most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in an IPL innings:

0/65 (3) – Khaleel Ahmed vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025

0/63 (2.4) – Anshul Kamboj vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026

0/62 (4) – Lungi Ngidi vs MI, Delhi, 2021

2/61 (4) – Shardul Thakur vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

0/60 (4) – Simarjeet Singh vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024

Kamboj also became only the second bowler in IPL history to concede more than 60 runs in a match while bowling three or fewer overs. The only other bowler on the list is Khaleel Ahmed, who returned figures of 0/65 against RCB in Bengaluru in 2025. Kamboj is the first bowler to be hit for four sixes in an over twice in an IPL game.The CSK pacer was taken apart by LSG batters throughout the chase. Out of the 16 balls he bowled, 11 went for either a four or a six. That means 68.75 per cent of his deliveries ended in boundaries. Kamboj ended up conceding eight sixes in the innings, equalling the IPL record for most sixes conceded by a bowler in a single innings alongside Yash Dayal against KKR in Ahmedabad in 2023. Among all IPL spells of at least two overs, only Washington Sundar had a worse boundary percentage. Sundar conceded 10 boundaries in 12 balls during his 1/46 spell in two overs against DC in 2024, with 83.33 per cent of his deliveries going for boundaries.Kamboj’s toughest moment came in the 17th over when Nicholas Pooran smashed four consecutive sixes to finish the chase for LSG.