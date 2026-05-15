Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 40 Crore For 22-Day Golmaal 5 Shoot?; Kanye West’s India Debut Concert Cancelled | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 22:00 IST

Akshay Kumar reportedly earns Rs 35-40 crore for Golmaal 5 cameo; Ye’s much-awaited India debut concert has been cancelled.

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs 35-40 crore for Golmaal 5 shoot, while Ye’s India debut concert stands cancelled.

Bollywood’s very own “Khiladi” Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s “Golmaal”, is getting a whopping Rs. 35-40 crore for his 18 to 22-day shoot, which is more than the film’s lead actor Ajay Devgn’s upfront fees.

For More: Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 40 Crore For 22-Day Golmaal 5 Shoot, Is Being Paid More Than Lead Ajay Devgn?

The highly anticipated India debut concert of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been cancelled.

For More: Kanye West’s India Debut Concert Cancelled, Organisers Issue Official Statement: ‘Full Refunds Will Be Issued’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, continues to dominate conversations even after its record-breaking theatrical run. The film, which released in cinemas on March 19, emerged as a historic blockbuster, reportedly earning over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

For More: Dhurandhar 2 Reportedly Crashes Netflix In Pakistan Within Minutes Of Release, Viral Video Claims

Suriya’s latest release, Karuppu, grabbed attention after it was not released on May 14. Fans were disappointed, and director RJ Balaji was seen getting emotional. But now, the issues have been resolved, and the film has finally been released today in the theatres. Kamal Haasan has extended his heartfelt wishes to Suriya and the entire team of Karuppu.

For More: Kamal Haasan Congratulates Brother Suriya, RJ Balaji And Entire Crew As Karuppu Releases In Theatres

Disha Patani has shared her first post amid the trolling she is receiving for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s divorce. Mouni and Suraj recently confirmed their separation through a joint statement after days of intense speculation surrounding their marriage. Mouni’s fans took to Disha’s comments section to troll the actress. Now, Disha’s Instagram Story has caught everyone’s attention.

For More: Disha Patani Shares FIRST Post Since Being Trolled For Mouni Roy’s Divorce | See Here

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

News movies bollywood Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 40 Crore For 22-Day Golmaal 5 Shoot?; Kanye West’s India Debut Concert Cancelled