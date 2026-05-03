Jacqueline Fernandez To Return To Cannes Film Festival 2026, Actress Finalising Red Carpet Looks | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 22:00 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez will return to Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress is finalising her looks ahead of the French Riviera event.

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and is currently finalising her red carpet looks before heading to France.

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor, who has been a regular presence at the prestigious international film gala over the past few years, is reportedly preparing for her appearance at the 79th edition of the festival.

A source shared, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “The actor is currently in the process of finalising her various looks before heading to France.”

The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 12 to May 23, 2026.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes Journey

Jacqueline’s association with Cannes has grown stronger in recent years. Last year, she was honoured by the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema initiative. She was among six global honourees recognised for their contribution to cinema, marking an important moment for South Asian representation on an international platform.

Before that, Jacqueline attended Cannes in 2024, where she represented India and was also present at the premiere of The Substance. Her appearances at the festival have often drawn attention for both her fashion choices and her role in bringing Indian cinema visibility on the global red carpet.

With her return this year, expectations are high around her Cannes looks and appearances.

Payal Kapadia To Head Critics’ Week Jury

Apart from Jacqueline’s return to Cannes, Indian cinema will also have another important representation at the festival this year. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been named president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival.

Kapadia, who won the Cannes Competition Grand Prix for her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, will lead a jury that includes Ama Ampadu, senior production and development executive at the BFI Filmmaking Fund, Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, French musician Oklou and Thai journalist Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

Critics’ Week 2026 will run from May 13 to May 21.

With Jacqueline Fernandez returning to the red carpet and Payal Kapadia taking on a key jury role, India’s presence at Cannes 2026 is already shaping up to be significant.

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News movies bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez To Return To Cannes Film Festival 2026, Actress Finalising Red Carpet Looks