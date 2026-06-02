বুধবার, ০৩ জুন ২০২৬, ০৪:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
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কালিয়াকৈর চারটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সড়ক নির্মাণ কাজের ভিত্তি স্থাপন উদ্বোধন করেন মাননীয় সংসদ সদস্য মোঃ মজিবুর রহমান বাঘাইছড়ি পৌরসভার উদ্যোগে মশক নিধন কর্মসূচির শুভ উদ্বোধন অতিরিক্ত তীব্র তাপমাত্রা বৃদ্ধি হওয়ায় সাধারণ জনজীবন হয়ে উঠেছে দুর্বিষহ গত ২৪ ঘন্টায় সিএমপির বিভিন্ন থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষিত সংগঠন আওয়ামীলীগ, যুবলীগ, ছাত্রলীগ ও অন্যান্য অঙ্গসংগঠনের ৬৮ (আটষট্টি) জন নেতা-কর্মী গ্রেফতার সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I Ram Charan’s Fan Scares Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Event; Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Harassment Allegations | Bollywood News আপনি উন্মাদ ও অকৃতজ্ঞ, সবাই আপনাকে ঘৃণা করে: নেতানিয়াহুকে ট্রাম্প ডেঙ্গু রোগীদের পরীক্ষার খরচে ৮০ শতাংশ ছাড় দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী পতেঙ্গায় অবৈধ বাজারজাত করণে ১৪শ লিটার জ্বালানি তেল জব্দ
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India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৫৬ সময় দেখুন
India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I



India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: India head into the series-deciding third Women’s T20 International against England hoping their middle order can finally deliver under pressure. With the series level at 1-1, the final match presents an important opportunity for both teams to build confidence before the Women’s T20 World Cup begins later this month.

For India, the England tour is more than just a bilateral assignment. It serves as a crucial rehearsal for the global tournament, allowing the team management to assess combinations and player roles in conditions similar to those expected during the World Cup.

While there have been encouraging signs from the top order, India’s batting has lacked consistency in the latter stages of innings. Yastika Bhatia has emerged as the standout performer, scoring a half-century in the first match and backing it up with another useful knock in the second. Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a fifty, while Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma looked in good touch during the chase in the previous game.

However, India’s inability to finish strongly remains a concern. In the opening match, the team managed only 40 runs in the final five overs despite being well placed earlier in the innings. The second game saw an even bigger collapse, as India stumbled dramatically in the closing stages of a chase after reaching a comfortable position.

As a result, the spotlight will be on experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. India need the pair to provide stability and acceleration in the middle overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the team’s most powerful hitters, may also need to bat deeper and guide the innings through to the finish.

England, meanwhile, have their own batting concerns. Amy Jones’ 67 is the only fifty scored by an English batter in the series so far. Although several players have made starts, none have been able to produce a match-defining innings. With both sides searching for batting consistency, the final T20I promises to be a closely contested encounter with World Cup implications.



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