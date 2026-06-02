India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: India head into the series-deciding third Women’s T20 International against England hoping their middle order can finally deliver under pressure. With the series level at 1-1, the final match presents an important opportunity for both teams to build confidence before the Women’s T20 World Cup begins later this month.

For India, the England tour is more than just a bilateral assignment. It serves as a crucial rehearsal for the global tournament, allowing the team management to assess combinations and player roles in conditions similar to those expected during the World Cup.

While there have been encouraging signs from the top order, India’s batting has lacked consistency in the latter stages of innings. Yastika Bhatia has emerged as the standout performer, scoring a half-century in the first match and backing it up with another useful knock in the second. Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a fifty, while Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma looked in good touch during the chase in the previous game.

However, India’s inability to finish strongly remains a concern. In the opening match, the team managed only 40 runs in the final five overs despite being well placed earlier in the innings. The second game saw an even bigger collapse, as India stumbled dramatically in the closing stages of a chase after reaching a comfortable position.

As a result, the spotlight will be on experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. India need the pair to provide stability and acceleration in the middle overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the team’s most powerful hitters, may also need to bat deeper and guide the innings through to the finish.

England, meanwhile, have their own batting concerns. Amy Jones’ 67 is the only fifty scored by an English batter in the series so far. Although several players have made starts, none have been able to produce a match-defining innings. With both sides searching for batting consistency, the final T20I promises to be a closely contested encounter with World Cup implications.