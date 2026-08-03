Top Ent News, August 3: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail; Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 03, 2026, 23:59 IST

From Salman Khan recalling his time in jail to Kangana Ranaut’s viral controversy, here’s a roundup of the biggest entertainment newsmakers from August 3.

The biggest entertainment newsmakers from August 3.

As per the latest promo of Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance, Salman Khan will make a guest appearance on the show and open up about his time in jail. Salman will make a brief appearance to motivate his brother, Sohail Khan, who is a contestant on Alliance. In his attempt to cheer Sohail, Salman will open up about his own time in captivity.

For More: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail: ’70 People, 1 Indian-Style Commode And Sh*t Filled All The Way’

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines after a viral social media screenshot triggered widespread discussion online. The image purported to show Kangana liking an Instagram post that criticised an unnamed actress over her stance on recent protests. However, the Queen actor has firmly denied interacting with the post, calling the screenshot fabricated.

For More: Did Kangana Ranaut Take A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? Actress’s ‘Pocket Maar’ Remark Fuels Buzz

Farhan Akhtar has dropped out of Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker’s much-awaited sports drama Lalkaara. According to reports, Sidhant Gupta has been roped in to replace him. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Farhan Akhtar has reportedly stepped away from the project because of a scheduling clash with his upcoming film on legendary music composer R. D. Burman, which is being directed by Neeraj Pandey.

For More: Farhan Akhtar Walks Out Of Lalkaara Due To Scheduling Clash, Sidhant Gupta Replaces Him | Report

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s friendship took an unexpected turn when both tried to “manipulate” each other to become the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 on Netflix. Both remained close friends throughout the show, and while many wondered if either Shivangi or Harshad was using the other person, both actors continued to stand up for one another.

For More: ‘Toxic’ Shivangi Joshi, ‘Manchild’ Harshad Chopda Trolled For ‘Manipulation’ In Lock Upp Finalist Task

After Gaurav Khanna’s injury marks from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 sparked concern among fans, Karan Wahi has now shared a glimpse of the injuries he sustained while performing a challenging stunt on the reality show. The actor posted pictures of the marks left behind after the rubber bullet challenge and opened up about his experience on the stunt-based reality show.

For More: After Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi Shares Injury Marks From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Task: ‘Scariest Season’

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First Published: August 03, 2026, 23:59 IST

News movies bollywood Top Ent News, August 3: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail; Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha?