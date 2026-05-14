‘A tough pill to swallow’: Shreyas Iyer admits playoff pressure after Punjab Kings’ fifth straight loss

Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen and skipper Shreyas Iyer reacts after the match. (ANI Photo)" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high"/> Punjab Kings’ Marco Jansen and skipper Shreyas Iyer reacts after the match. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer did not hide his disappointment after they slumped to a fifth successive defeat in IPL 2026, calling the latest loss to Mumbai Indians “a tough pill to swallow”.Already eliminated, MI chased down 201 with six wickets in hand in Dharamsala on Thursday, leaving PBKS stuck on 13 points from 12 matches and under serious pressure in the playoff race.“Well, absolutely a tough pill to swallow, but I don’t want to pinpoint any situation over here because it was a great game of cricket. Well fought game,” Shreyas said after the match.Tilak turns the game awayPunjab looked in control after posting 200 for 8, but Tilak Varma’s stunning unbeaten 75 off 33 balls took the game away.Shreyas acknowledged the left-hander’s role in the chase, praising the way he controlled the innings under pressure.“He played amazing. He was selecting his shots pretty well, and he maneuvered the field nicely, so credit to him,” he said.Tilak anchored the chase after a rapid start from Ryan Rickelton, who smashed 48 off 23. Later, Will Jacks’s 25 off 10 helped Mumbai finish the chase with one ball to spare.Omarzai’s late burst gave PBKS hopePunjab had appeared headed for a much lower total after collapsing from a strong position. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 57, but a middle-order collapse triggered by Shardul Thakur’s four wickets left them wobbling.Shreyas highlighted Azmatullah Omarzai ’s late cameo as the turning point in their innings.“At one point, we were looking at around 170 to 180, and from there he simply changed the momentum. Getting those scoops for sixes, from the 16th or 17th over, we gained momentum. Getting to 200 was a commendable performance from him,” he said.Must-win now for PBKSPunjab now face two must-win games, starting with an afternoon clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.“Definitely excited for the next opportunity. It’s an afternoon game, and we’ve got to win two out of two. It’s going to be exciting. Can’t wait to play them,” Shreyas said.After leading the table earlier this season, PBKS now find themselves one defeat away from a dramatic collapse.