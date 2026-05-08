শনিবার, ০৯ মে ২০২৬, ০৬:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ন
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লক্ষ্মীপুরের ঐতিহ্যবাহী শ্রী শ্রী বঙ্ক বিহারী জিউ আখড়া মন্দির পরিচালনা নবগঠিত কমিটিতে সভাপতি (সেবাইত) চিত্ত রঞ্জন দেবনাথ ও সেক্রেটারি সঞ্জয় দেবনাথ Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News পতেঙ্গায় ১ হাজার ৫ শত লিটার ভোজ্য তেল জব্দ কালিয়াকৈর মেদী আশুলিয়া বড়পুকুরপাড়ে টিকিটের মাধ্যমে বরশি দিয়ে মাছ ধরার প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয় কর্ণফুলী রক্ষায় ‘বিনি সুতার মালা’ আয়োজন Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News ‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
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Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৯ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৩০ সময় দেখুন
Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News


Axar Patel admitted that both the batting and bowling units let Delhi Capitals down after their eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 on Friday. The defeat left DC’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread, with the captain also hinting that the team had already started thinking about next season.Delhi Capitals managed only 142/8 at home before KKR chased down the target in 14.2 overs. Finn Allen scored an unbeaten 100, while Cameron Green remained not out on 33 as KKR completed an easy chase.DC are currently eighth on the table with eight points from 11 matches. KKR moved to seventh with nine points from 10 matches after registering their fourth straight win.Speaking after the match, Axar said, “For now, we’ll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, obviously there’s still a long journey ahead and next year will come too. So we’ll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take.”“Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make,” he added.Axar said the total of 142 was not enough and also pointed out mistakes made by the bowlers during the defence.“I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors.”“At the same time, we lost five wickets in two-three overs, and I think that’s where the momentum slipped away from us. That’s probably something we need to think about because the same thing happened against CSK…we started well, and then suddenly wickets kept falling,” he added.The DC skipper said the team needed to handle pressure better when wickets fall quickly.“See, you can’t solve it in a complicated way. So, I think it’s more about applying the right mindset. Even if you lose one or two wickets, you can still spend time at the crease and play through it. I think that’s what needs to be applied, when wickets are falling in clusters, you need to absorb the pressure for an over or two,” Axar said.



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লক্ষ্মীপুরের ঐতিহ্যবাহী শ্রী শ্রী বঙ্ক বিহারী জিউ আখড়া মন্দির পরিচালনা নবগঠিত কমিটিতে সভাপতি (সেবাইত) চিত্ত রঞ্জন দেবনাথ ও সেক্রেটারি সঞ্জয় দেবনাথ
লক্ষ্মীপুরের ঐতিহ্যবাহী শ্রী শ্রী বঙ্ক বিহারী জিউ আখড়া মন্দির পরিচালনা নবগঠিত কমিটিতে সভাপতি (সেবাইত) চিত্ত রঞ্জন দেবনাথ ও সেক্রেটারি সঞ্জয় দেবনাথ
Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News
Axar Patel begins ‘next year’ talk as Delhi Capitals IPL playoff hopes fade after KKR loss | Cricket News
Celina Jaitly’s Husband Peter Haag Booked By Mumbai Police, Look Out Circular Issued | Bollywood News
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পতেঙ্গায় ১ হাজার ৫ শত লিটার ভোজ্য তেল জব্দ
পতেঙ্গায় ১ হাজার ৫ শত লিটার ভোজ্য তেল জব্দ
কালিয়াকৈর মেদী আশুলিয়া বড়পুকুরপাড়ে টিকিটের মাধ্যমে বরশি দিয়ে মাছ ধরার প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু
কালিয়াকৈর মেদী আশুলিয়া বড়পুকুরপাড়ে টিকিটের মাধ্যমে বরশি দিয়ে মাছ ধরার প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু
কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয়
কালিয়াকৈরে পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণে বৃক্ষ বিতরণ অনুষ্ঠিত হয়
কর্ণফুলী রক্ষায় ‘বিনি সুতার মালা’ আয়োজন
কর্ণফুলী রক্ষায় ‘বিনি সুতার মালা’ আয়োজন
Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News
Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News
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কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
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