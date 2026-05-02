IPL 2026: ‘We are keeping it simple’- Ruturaj Gaikwad eyes playoff push after big win vs MI | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo)

Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on a complete team performance after guiding Chennai Super Kings to a commanding eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, a result that keeps their playoff hopes alive.Named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 67, Gaikwad highlighted how CSK managed to wrest back control after a brief phase of pressure. “Feels good. We started really well, first couple of overs, they got a momentum after that and we pulled it back,” he said, pointing to the bowlers’ ability to respond under pressure.

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MI had raced to 57 for 1 in the powerplay, but CSK’s attack, led by Noor Ahmad (2/26) and Anshul Kamboj (3/32), tightened the screws through the middle overs. Gaikwad was particularly pleased with Kamboj’s approach, saying, “He is someone who is keeping it really simple, sticking to the process and his mind is thinking like a batters mind.” He also noted Noor’s improvement, adding that the spinner “has made some adjustments and come along really well.”Chasing 160, CSK lost Sanju Samson early to Jasprit Bumrah , but Gaikwad stressed the importance of one of the top three batting deep. “It was about getting through the first couple of overs and then it was about one of the top three staying there,” he explained.He anchored the innings alongside Kartik Sharma, who impressed with an unbeaten 54. Praising the youngster, Gaikwad said, “Good confidence booster for him and us as well. Yes, he is a six-hitter but he has the other game as well, but he picks and chooses particular deliveries.”Gaikwad also shed light on team selection decisions, explaining the balance CSK sought by opting for all-round options. “We thought about how to get the balance right, how to get a batter at eight and the extra bowler. Veer and Ghosh are someone who can contribute with both.”Reflecting on his own form, he remained composed. “As I always saying, I was feeling well, feeling confident, but it is T20 cricket. I have been in a good frame of mind and it was only a matter of time.”With the win, CSK stay firmly in the playoff race, and Gaikwad emphasised the team’s simple approach going forward: “Mistakes are going to happen but have to make sure we come back strong, give everything for the jersey and the fans.”