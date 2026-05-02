রবিবার, ০৩ মে ২০২৬, ০৮:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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IPL 2026: ‘We are keeping it simple’- Ruturaj Gaikwad eyes playoff push after big win vs MI | Cricket News Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House Was Attempt To Kill Him, Bodyguard Tells Court | India News যৌন নিপীড়ন মামলায় রাজশাহীর সাংবাদিক কারাগারে কালিয়াকৈরে এক ড্রাম কালো পানিতে সকাল থেকে সন্ধ্যা পর্যন্ত মুরগি ড্রেসিং, মানুষ ক্যান্সার জীবাণুর ঝুঁকিতে কর্ণফুলীতে “হাত কাটা বাইল্লা’র” বিরুদ্ধে থানায় মিথ্যা অভিযোগ দিয়ে সাধারণ মানুষদের হয়রানির অভিযোগ কালিয়াকৈরে রেলওয়ে জমি দখল করে পুনরায় অবৈধভাবে ঘর নির্মাণের অভিযোগ উঠেছে IPL 2026: ‘I want MS Dhoni’s five trophies’- KL Rahul after surpassing him on IPL list | Cricket News Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Get Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai Amid Huge Demand | DEETS Inside | Bollywood News কর্ণফুলীতে শ্রমিক কল্যান ফেডারেশনের উদ্দ্যোগে মে দিবস উৎযাপন ভূঞাপুরে শ্রমিক দিবসে র‌্যালি-পথসভা শেষে আকর্ষণীয় লাঠিখেলা
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Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House Was Attempt To Kill Him, Bodyguard Tells Court | India News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৩৪ সময় দেখুন
Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House Was Attempt To Kill Him, Bodyguard Tells Court | India News


Last Updated:

The firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Salman Khan resides.

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Actor Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was the target of an alleged murder attempt when gunmen opened fire outside his Mumbai residence earlier this year, the actor’s bodyguard told a court during testimony.

According to court proceedings, the bodyguard said the shooting outside Khan’s home was carried out “with the intention to kill him,” highlighting the seriousness of the attack that shocked the film industry and prompted heightened security around the actor.

The firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Khan resides. Investigators have linked the attack to members of a criminal gang that had previously issued threats against the actor.

Police had earlier claimed the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. Security footage and forensic evidence were later used to identify suspects connected to the case.

The incident triggered a major investigation by Mumbai Police, with authorities tightening protection for Khan amid concerns over repeated threats from gang-linked operatives.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that the attack was premeditated and intended to intimidate as well as potentially eliminate the actor.

Salman Khan has faced threats over the past several years, particularly from gangs allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Authorities have maintained that the actor remains under security cover due to the continued threat perception.

The case remains under investigation, with multiple accused facing charges related to attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
যৌন নিপীড়ন মামলায় রাজশাহীর সাংবাদিক কারাগারে

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কালিয়াকৈরে এক ড্রাম কালো পানিতে সকাল থেকে সন্ধ্যা পর্যন্ত মুরগি ড্রেসিং, মানুষ ক্যান্সার জীবাণুর ঝুঁকিতে

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