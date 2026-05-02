Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House Was Attempt To Kill Him, Bodyguard Tells Court | India News

Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 23:56 IST

The firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Salman Khan resides.

Actor Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was the target of an alleged murder attempt when gunmen opened fire outside his Mumbai residence earlier this year, the actor’s bodyguard told a court during testimony.

According to court proceedings, the bodyguard said the shooting outside Khan’s home was carried out “with the intention to kill him,” highlighting the seriousness of the attack that shocked the film industry and prompted heightened security around the actor.

The firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Khan resides. Investigators have linked the attack to members of a criminal gang that had previously issued threats against the actor.

Police had earlier claimed the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. Security footage and forensic evidence were later used to identify suspects connected to the case.

The incident triggered a major investigation by Mumbai Police, with authorities tightening protection for Khan amid concerns over repeated threats from gang-linked operatives.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that the attack was premeditated and intended to intimidate as well as potentially eliminate the actor.

Salman Khan has faced threats over the past several years, particularly from gangs allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Authorities have maintained that the actor remains under security cover due to the continued threat perception.

The case remains under investigation, with multiple accused facing charges related to attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

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News india Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House Was Attempt To Kill Him, Bodyguard Tells Court

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