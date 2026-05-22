Kim Soo Hyun Gets Clean Chit In Kim Sae Ron Controversy As Police Call Viral Evidence AI-Manipulated | Korean News

Last Updated: May 23, 2026, 03:02 IST

Kim Soo Hyun has reportedly been cleared in the Kim Sae Ron dating controversy after police found that evidence against the actor was allegedly AI-manipulated.

Kim Soo Hyun has reportedly been cleared in the Kim Sae Ron dating controversy, with police stating that evidence used against the Queen of Tears actor was allegedly altered and AI-manipulated.

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun is back in the news after reportedly being cleared by police in connection with allegations that he dated late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. As per local media reports, documents related to the case suggest that the material presented against the actor was allegedly altered, with some evidence reportedly generated using AI.

The case has now taken a fresh turn, with Seoul Gangnam Police Station reportedly concluding that the suspect had “knowingly spread false information” about Kim Soo Hyun for “financial motives.”

Kim Soo Hyun Reportedly Cleared In Kim Sae Ron Dating Allegations

According to a BBC report, the YouTube channel HoverLab, also known as Garo Sero Institute, allegedly “manipulated screenshots” and circulated an audio file that was reportedly created using AI.

Police are now said to be seeking the suspect’s arrest. Authorities reportedly stated that the suspect knew Kim Soo Hyun had not dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, but still circulated allegedly false evidence in an attempt to damage the actor’s reputation.

Reports further claim that Kim Se-ui received 11 screenshots from Kim Sae Ron’s family, out of which seven were allegedly altered by the channel.

AI-Generated Audio Recording Under Scanner

The controversy had intensified after a recording, purportedly featuring Kim Sae Ron’s voice, was released in May 2025. The audio led many online users to believe that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a relationship with the late actress when she was underage.

However, as per Asian News Network, Kim Se-ui has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The latest police findings have now shifted the focus towards the authenticity of the evidence that had fuelled the massive online backlash against Kim Soo Hyun.

Sulli’s Brother Shares Cryptic Post

Amid the renewed discussion around the case, late actress Sulli’s elder brother, Choi, shared a cryptic message on social media. Many users believe the post was directed at Kim Soo Hyun.

As per The Chosun, Choi wrote, “The moment you crawl out again, it’s round two. The choice is yours.”

When a user asked him in the comments, “Who did this?” Choi reportedly replied, “There’s someone from the stars over there.”

The remark has since sparked fresh speculation online, given Kim Soo Hyun’s association with the hit drama My Love From The Star.

How The Controversy Began

The controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and late actress Kim Sae Ron first erupted in March 2025, shortly after Sae Ron’s death. YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, also known as HoverLab, alleged that the two had been in a six-year relationship that began when Sae Ron was still a minor.

The channel released alleged photos, screenshots and an audio recording to support its claims. The allegations immediately triggered widespread debate and scrutiny around Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, strongly denied the accusations. They maintained that the actor had only dated Kim Sae Ron when she was legally an adult and accused the channel of spreading manipulated and AI-generated material.

The actor later filed legal complaints against those involved in circulating the claims.

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News movies korean Kim Soo Hyun Gets Clean Chit In Kim Sae Ron Controversy As Police Call Viral Evidence AI-Manipulated