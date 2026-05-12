বুধবার, ১৩ মে ২০২৬, ০৯:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ন
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‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৭ জন আটক -দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার সভাপতি লিয়াকত, সম্পাদক জাহাঙ্গীর নোয়াখালী সাংবাদিক ইউনিয়ন (এনইউজে)-এর কমিটি গঠন। Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Part Ways?; Alia Bhatt Makes First Appearance At Cannes 2026 | Bollywood News শাপলা চত্বরের গণহত্যার বিচার ও রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতি দিতে হবে: সারোয়ার তুষার সিএজি কার্যালয়ের ৫৩তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে নাগরপুরে বিশেষ সেবা কার্যক্রম নাগরপুরে অবৈধ বালু পরিবহনে অভিযান; ১০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৯ শিশুর মৃত্যু ঢাবিতে হেঁটে শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় করতে গেলেন তারেক রহমান সীমান্তে কাঁটাতারের বেড়া নির্মাণের মাঠজরিপ শুরু পশ্চিমবঙ্গের
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‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৩ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৪৩ সময় দেখুন
‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News


Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan (Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images)

A dramatic final-session collapse in Dhaka saw Pakistan suffer a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test on Tuesday, as Nahid Rana’s five-wicket burst turned the match on its head and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.Chasing 268, Pakistan appeared to be in control for long stretches of the final day, especially after Abdullah Fazal’s composed 66 had anchored their resistance. At tea, Shan Masood’s side were still in the contest with just three wickets down and hopes of a draw very much alive.Earlier, two fifty-plus partnerships had kept Pakistan afloat, and a key sixth-wicket stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel added another 31 runs. At that stage, Pakistan were 152 for five, needing 116 more with plenty of batting left.During that phase, a controversial stump mic moment involving Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das caught attention. He was heard making a sharp remark aimed at Rizwan, saying, “They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan’s reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won’t even be able to set foot back in the country — his reputation is that bad.”However, Pakistan’s innings fell apart almost immediately after tea. From a relatively stable position, they lost seven wickets in the final session for just 163, collapsing under relentless pressure. Nahid Rana led the charge with 5 for 40, claiming four of the last five wickets as Pakistan’s resistance completely unravelled. Earlier in the match, Pakistan had come close to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413 by posting 386, with rain on Days 3 and 4 disrupting momentum and limiting game time. Bangladesh then declared at 240 for 9, setting a target of 268 in what became a finely poised final day. This defeat marked Pakistan’s first-ever Test loss in Bangladesh, having previously won seven of eight matches there with one draw. It also extended Bangladesh’s dominance with a third consecutive Test win over Pakistan since their 2024 series victory. Pakistan now join Zimbabwe as the only teams to lose three straight Tests against Bangladesh, with the second and final Test set for Sylhet on Saturday.



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‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News
‘Rizwan’s reputation is really bad in Pakistan’: Litton Das’ brutal stump mic troll goes viral- Watch | Cricket News
কালিয়াকৈরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৭ জন আটক -দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার
কালিয়াকৈরে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে ৭ জন আটক -দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার
সভাপতি লিয়াকত, সম্পাদক জাহাঙ্গীর নোয়াখালী সাংবাদিক ইউনিয়ন (এনইউজে)-এর কমিটি গঠন।
সভাপতি লিয়াকত, সম্পাদক জাহাঙ্গীর নোয়াখালী সাংবাদিক ইউনিয়ন (এনইউজে)-এর কমিটি গঠন।
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শাপলা চত্বরের গণহত্যার বিচার ও রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতি দিতে হবে: সারোয়ার তুষার
শাপলা চত্বরের গণহত্যার বিচার ও রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতি দিতে হবে: সারোয়ার তুষার
সিএজি কার্যালয়ের ৫৩তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে নাগরপুরে বিশেষ সেবা কার্যক্রম
সিএজি কার্যালয়ের ৫৩তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে নাগরপুরে বিশেষ সেবা কার্যক্রম
নাগরপুরে অবৈধ বালু পরিবহনে অভিযান; ১০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
নাগরপুরে অবৈধ বালু পরিবহনে অভিযান; ১০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৯ শিশুর মৃত্যু
হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৯ শিশুর মৃত্যু
ঢাবিতে হেঁটে শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় করতে গেলেন তারেক রহমান
ঢাবিতে হেঁটে শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় করতে গেলেন তারেক রহমান
সীমান্তে কাঁটাতারের বেড়া নির্মাণের মাঠজরিপ শুরু পশ্চিমবঙ্গের
সীমান্তে কাঁটাতারের বেড়া নির্মাণের মাঠজরিপ শুরু পশ্চিমবঙ্গের
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