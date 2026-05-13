Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns new fan in Kagiso Rabada: ‘There’s not an ounce of fear’ | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (ANI)

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has become the latest global star to be left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless batting, with the Gujarat Titans quick admitting that the Rajasthan Royals teenager possesses a rare combination of power, confidence and natural flair. Rabada, who has been one of the standout fast bowlers of IPL 2026 with 21 wickets, briefly found himself under attack from the 15-year-old sensation during Gujarat Titans’ clash against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season. Sooryavanshi smashed Rabada for back-to-back sixes in a fearless display that once again reinforced his growing reputation as one of the most destructive young batters in world cricket.

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The teenager has already grabbed headlines this season for taking on elite bowlers without hesitation, including Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar . Against Gujarat, Siraj too was launched for a first-ball six as Sooryavanshi continued his astonishing rise. Speaking to PTI, Rabada admitted he has been fascinated by the youngster’s mentality and fearless approach at such a young age. “He’s a great talent. He’s got really fast hands. He’s fearless at the moment. There’s not an ounce of fear in his body. That’s how it normally is when you’re young, it’s really fascinating. I think it’s great to see in the game of cricket, in the IPL. It’s great to see the game is well and truly alive. Who else is going to come in and make headlines of that nature? Let’s wait and see,” said the South African quick. Despite the hype surrounding Sooryavanshi, Rabada said his mindset as a bowler remains unchanged while charging in to bowl. “What I’m thinking is just another batter. And try to get the better of him. It’s almost like a little bit of flair. He’s definitely an X-factor player. Someone that is drawing eyes to the game. Fantastic. Really fast hands. No fear. That’s one hell of a combination,” he added. Rabada himself has been operating at peak rhythm this season, consistently touching 150 kmph while forming one of the IPL’s most dangerous new-ball pairings alongside Mohammed Siraj. The duo has troubled batting line-ups throughout the powerplay phase, with Rabada generating steep bounce and seam movement through relentless Test-match lengths. The 30-year-old has now crossed the 20-wicket mark in an IPL season for the fourth time in his career, though he insisted he does not focus too heavily on personal milestones. “I just feel like coming into a season, whatever the team that you are playing for, this time it is Gujarat, I just feel like I am just going to be here to try my best and that is what I am going to leave it at. And whatever the outcome is, it is what the outcome is going to be,” he said. Reflecting on his partnership with Siraj, Rabada said their chemistry has developed naturally over the course of the season. “I guess it is forming a partnership and that is pretty much it. He has got a job to do and I have got a job to do. I guess we have bonded a bit off the field too but it is nothing orchestrated really. “We found out we are bowling together and we try to fulfil that role to the best of our ability. There is no real magic recipe,” he explained.