Knight Riders survive Shubman Gill scare: KKR crack GT code to keep playoff hopes breathing

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NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens on Saturday, ending Gujarat’s five-match winning streak despite a fighting knock from captain Shubman Gill.Chasing 248, Gujarat Titans finished on 218 for 4 after Kolkata’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.Gill led the chase with 85 off 49 balls, hitting five fours and seven sixes. Jos Buttler added 57 off 35 balls, while Sai Sudharsan returned after retiring hurt to remain unbeaten on 53 off 28 deliveries.But Kolkata pulled the game back after the dismissals of Gill and Buttler in quick succession. Sunil Narine played a key role with figures of 2 for 29.GT started strongly as Sudharsan and Gill added 42 runs in the first three overs. Sudharsan, however, retired hurt after being hit on the elbow. Nishant Sindhu replaced him but was dismissed cheaply by Narine, who was playing his 200th IPL match.Gill continued the attack, hitting boundaries and sixes against Narine, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakaravarthy. Buttler also found rhythm as the partnership kept Gujarat in the chase.Gill reached his fifty in 33 balls and continued to score freely. Buttler brought up his half-century as Gujarat reached 177 for 1 in 16 overs, needing 71 runs from the last four overs.The match changed when Narine dismissed Gill, caught by Anukul Roy at the boundary. Buttler then fell trying to accelerate, giving a catch at long-off off Saurabh Dubey.Sudharsan returned to complete his innings and reached his fifty, but the target proved too much. Rahul Tewatia was dismissed by Cameron Green late in the innings as KKR sealed the win.The victory lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to seventh place in the points table, two points behind fourth-placed Punjab Kings.Earlier, KKR posted 247 for 2 after strong batting performances from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Green.Allen smashed 93 off 35 balls to give Kolkata a fast start. Raghuvanshi then made an unbeaten 82 off 44 deliveries, while Green remained not out on 52 from 28 balls to take KKR close to the 250-run mark.Kolkata were also helped by Gujarat Titans’ poor fielding effort during the innings.