Yash’s Toxic Delay Has ‘Valid Reasons’, Says Tara Sutaria: ‘Definitely Worth The Wait’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

Tara Sutaria opens up on Yash’s Toxic release delay, saying the reasons are valid and the wait will help the film get global reach.

Tara Sutaria reacted to the delay of Yash’s Toxic, saying the reasons behind the postponement are valid and the film is “definitely worth the wait.”

Yash’s much-awaited pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been facing delays in its theatrical release, but actor Tara Sutaria believes the wait will ultimately help the film. Earlier this year, the film was pushed from its March 19 release date to June 4 due to disruption in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Later, Yash confirmed that the film had been postponed again, explaining that the team was focusing on global distribution and strategic partnerships.

Now, Tara has opened up about how she views the delay and why she is choosing to look at the bigger picture.

Tara Sutaria On Toxic Delay

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Tara said she is not anxious about the film’s delayed release and understands that several decisions go into positioning a project of this scale.

She said, “I am very patient. I don’t look at it as if it doesn’t release right away, what will happen to me? I am thinking about the bigger picture… as an actor you can’t look at the film as yours. It does not belong to you. It is everybody’s that created it.”

Tara added that while she understands the audience’s eagerness, she also respects the decisions being taken by the producers and director.

She shared, “I also understand that I am here to do my job as an actor. Beyond that, I may not have the same understanding that the producers or directors do. There are reasons behind the delay, and I genuinely think those reasons are valid. I completely understand the audience’s eagerness to watch the film, trust me, I feel the same way, but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for. It is definitely worth the wait.”

Yash Had Earlier Explained Toxic Postponement

Toxic was initially scheduled to release worldwide on March 19, where it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was avoided after the film was pushed to June 4.

Later, Yash issued a statement on Instagram explaining the second delay. He wrote, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

The actor had indicated that while the film itself was complete, the team was working on wider global distribution and partnerships to maximise its international reach.

About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

The film earlier sparked controversy after the release of its first teaser, with some viewers objecting to certain scenes and calling them “grossly obscene” and “sexually explicit.”

Despite the delays and debates, Toxic remains one of the most anticipated Indian films, with Tara now assuring fans that the film is worth waiting for.

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