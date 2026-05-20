‘I Questioned Everything’: Siddharth Gupta Opens Up About Decade-Long Struggle Before Krishnavataram | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 21:42 IST

Amid the growing success of Krishnavataram Part 1 Siddharth Gupta spoke about his 10 years in the industry, reflecting on the years of struggle, patience and perseverance.

Siddharth Gupta Opens Up About Decade-Long Struggle Before Krishnavataram

Siddharth Gupta is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released film, Krishnavataram, which has been receiving a positive response from audiences and generating strong buzz across social media. The actor’s performance, as Lord Krishna, has also earned widespread appreciation from viewers. In an industry obsessed with overnight success, viral fame, and instant visibility, Siddharth’s rise has been built on years of persistence, patience, and passion. Amid the growing success of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, Siddharth spoke about his 10 years in the industry, reflecting on the years of struggle, patience and perseverance that shaped his path.

Beginning his career in the mid-2010s, Siddharth Gupta gradually built a space for himself through emotionally driven music videos and a growing digital fan base. Tracks like Vaaste made him a familiar face among younger audiences, many of whom connected with his understated sincerity and expressive screen presence. Over the years, he continued navigating the industry through auditions, smaller projects and steady visibility, a journey that now appears to have reached a significant milestone with the success of Krishnavataram.

Adding to his experience, he expressed, “For years, this city only knew me as someone waiting. Waiting outside audition rooms. Waiting for calls that never came.Waiting for the day effort would finally meet opportunity. There were moments I questioned everything. Moments when walking away would have been easier. Moments when the dream felt bigger than my reality. But somewhere deep down, I held on. Held on to the belief that if I kept showing up, kept working, kept trusting the process even when nothing made sense… one day, life would answer.”

Gupta further added, “Today, after more than a decade in Mumbai, I stood in front of my own film poster and just looked at it for a while. Not because my face is on it. But because it carries every unseen year behind it. Every rejection, every heartbreak, every silent prayer, every time I chose faith over fear. And somehow, of all the stories I could have been chosen to tell, I was chosen to play. That means more to me than words can ever explain.”

Meanwhile, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart has also been performing impressively at the box office, witnessing strong audience appreciation and steady theatrical growth.

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News movies bollywood ‘I Questioned Everything’: Siddharth Gupta Opens Up About Decade-Long Struggle Before Krishnavataram