Cape Fear OTT Premiere: Amy Adams And Javier Bardem’s Thriller Series Gets Release Date | Web-series News

Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 22:00 IST

Cape Fear OTT release: Amy Adams’ psychological thriller miniseries, co-starring Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson, will stream on Apple TV+ from June 4.

Amy Adams headlines Cape Fear, a psychological thriller miniseries based on The Executioners. The series will premiere on Apple TV+ from June 4, 2026.

Amy Adams is set to headline Cape Fear, one of the most awaited psychological thriller series of 2026. Created by Nick Antosca, the upcoming miniseries is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel The Executioners, which also inspired the acclaimed 1962 and 1991 film adaptations. With its tense themes of revenge, guilt, morality and psychological terror, the series is expected to be a gripping watch for thriller fans.

Cape Fear OTT Streaming Details

Cape Fear will premiere on Apple TV+ from June 4, 2026. The series follows a seemingly stable family whose life is thrown into chaos after a dangerous criminal is released from prison and returns with revenge on his mind.

The show is expected to explore fear, obsession, trauma and the fragile boundaries of the legal system, all through a chilling psychological lens.

Cape Fear Plot

The upcoming series revisits the classic Cape Fear story for a new generation. At the centre of the miniseries is a successful married couple, both attorneys, whose peaceful life begins to collapse when a violent offender they once helped put behind bars is released.

What follows is a dangerous game of vengeance, as the criminal targets the couple and pulls them into a terrifying battle of fear, guilt and survival. The story blends domestic tension with psychological dread, using the family’s unraveling as the emotional core of the thriller.

Cape Fear Cast And Crew

Cape Fear features Amy Adams in a central role. The series also stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden, CCH Pounder as Noa Toussaint, Jullian Dulce Vida as Byron French, Anna Baryshnikov, Jamie Hector, Margarita Levieva, Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden and Samantha Clifford, among others.

The project has also generated major buzz because of the names attached behind the scenes. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are producing the series, adding further weight to the new adaptation of the classic thriller.

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News movies web-series Cape Fear OTT Premiere: Amy Adams And Javier Bardem’s Thriller Series Gets Release Date