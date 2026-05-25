No Real Madrid player in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams included despite injuries | Football News

Injured forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were included in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad announced on Monday, though for the first time the team will travel without any Real Madrid CF players.Both Yamal and Williams suffered muscle injuries towards the end of the season, but Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he expects them to recover in time for the tournament.“We are not going to speed up any process, we are in coordination with the clubs,” De la Fuente said. “The information we have is that they will all be ready for the first or the second match. You always want to be careful, but if there’s a time when the players may want to take risks, it’s at the World Cup.”Spain begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. They will then play Saudi Arabia national football team on June 21 in Atlanta before facing Uruguay national football team on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.Defender Dean Huijsen, who was among the Madrid players competing for a place in the squad, was left out.“I don’t look at the clubs, these are national team players,” De la Fuente said. “The only thing I want is for them to be proud of representing the national team. I don’t look at it like maybe the fans may look at it.”Eight players in the squad are from FC Barcelona, which has won the Spanish league title for the last two seasons. Madrid, meanwhile, finished a second straight season without a major trophy.Madrid players will still feature at the World Cup for other countries, including Kylian Mbappé for France, Vinícius Júnior for Brazil and Jude Bellingham for England.Barcelona midfielder Fermín López was ruled out as expected after suffering a fracture in his right foot this month.Midfielder Mikel Merino returned to the squad after making only one appearance for Arsenal FC since injuring his foot in January. Fabián Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain FC was also included despite a recent injury.Spain’s preparations begin on Saturday, with warm-up matches against Iraq national football team on June 4 and Peru national football team on June 9.Spain recovered from a round-of-16 exit against Morocco national football team at the 2022 World Cup by winning UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. La Roja also won the 2023 Nations League and finished runners-up to Portugal national football team in the 2025 edition.Spain have not gone beyond the last 16 at the World Cup since winning their only title in 2010.Squad:Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Barcelona)Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Eric García (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid)Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Gavi (Barcelona), Álex Baena (Atletico Madrid)Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Yéremi Pino (Crystal Palace), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona)