Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks world record despite flop show against Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (BCCI/IPL Photo)

When Rajasthan Royals’ batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked out to bat against Mumbai Indians in their must-win IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, expectations were sky high. Fans expected towering sixes, blazing boundaries, a half-century or perhaps even another hundred from the teenage star.But Sooryavanshi endured a rare off day with the bat. The youngster managed just 4 runs off six balls before being dismissed by Deepak Chahar.However, despite the disappointing outing, Sooryavanshi still scripted history in T20 cricket.The RR opener had already scored 579 runs before the match against Mumbai Indians. His four-run knock took his tally to 583 runs for the season, helping him become the teenager with the most runs in a single T20 tournament or series.Sooryavanshi surpassed Devdutt Padikkal, who previously held the record after scoring 580 runs for Karnataka during the 2019/20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.The young RR batter has been in sensational form throughout IPL 2026. In 14 matches, Sooryavanshi has scored 583 runs at an impressive average of 41.64 and an astonishing strike rate of 232.27. He also has one century and three fifties to his name this season.With Rajasthan Royals now through to the playoffs, all eyes will once again be on Sooryavanshi when RR face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on May 27.RR seal playoff berthRajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to secure the fourth and final playoff spot with 16 points.Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated following RR’s victory.Rajasthan Royals will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on May 27.