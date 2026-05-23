Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3?; Dipika Kakar’s Father-In-Law Suffers Another Stroke | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 23, 2026, 22:03 IST

Paresh Rawal reportedly exited Hera Pheri 3; Dipika Kakar’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has suffered yet another stroke this morning on May 23.

Paresh Rawal reportedly exited Hera Pheri 3; Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffered another stroke.

Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines ever since it was announced, but for all the wrong reasons. Now, months after reports claimed that all the differences between the film’s lead actors had been resolved, it looks like new trouble has emerged, with Paresh Rawal reportedly stepping away from the project yet again.

For More: Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3? Returns Signing Amount With 15% Interest: Report

Television actor and Dipika Kakar’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has suffered yet another stroke this morning on May 23. The actor took to his Instagram to share the news that his father has been hospitalised again following another stroke and requested his fans to pray for his father’s speedy recovery.

For More: Dipika Kakar’s Father-In-Law Suffers Another Stroke, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

Aaradhya Bachchan, who accompanies her mother Aishwarya Rai to the Cannes Film Festival every year, has finally made her own debut in 2026. Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya to L’Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women’s Worth awards. Aaradhya looked radiant in a red gown as she posed with Aishwarya, who looked stunning in pink

For More: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Film Festival Debut, Aishwarya Rai Looks Stunning In Pink | Watch

Producer Ramesh Taurani has spoken about the ongoing controversy around ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, saying the issue is being handled and will not affect the film’s promotion or release. At the trailer launch event for the upcoming comedy, Taurani answered questions about the legal notice related to the dispute.

For More: Ramesh Taurani Says ‘Everything Has Been Sorted’ Amid Vashu Bhagnani’s Allegations

Months after her breakup with Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar is reportedly dating Ayaan Lall now. Lall is actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, who also appeared briefly in Bigg Boss 19 during the family week. Several posts have surfaced on Instagram and Reddit which claim that Nagma is currently dating Ayaan.

For More: Nagma Mirajkar Dating Ayaan Lall After Breakup With Awez Darbar? Viral Post Makes Big Claims

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News movies bollywood Paresh Rawal Exits Hera Pheri 3?; Dipika Kakar’s Father-In-Law Suffers Another Stroke