Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds

Brazil and Scotland face off in a decisive Group C encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with knockout qualification, group positioning and a historic milestone all on the line in Miami.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil currently sit top of the standings with four points from their opening two matches. The five-time world champions began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before responding with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Haiti. While Brazil occupy first place entering the final round of fixtures, their qualification to the Round of 32 is not yet mathematically secured.

The equation for the Selecao remains straightforward. A win or draw against Scotland guarantees progression and secures top spot in Group C. Even defeat would not necessarily eliminate Brazil, but it would create an uncomfortable dependence on other results and goal-difference calculations, a scenario Ancelotti will be eager to avoid.

Scotland arrive carrying a different type of pressure. Steve Clarke’s side are back on the World Cup stage for the first time since France 1998 after ending a 28-year absence from the tournament. Their qualification campaign culminated in a dramatic victory over Denmark in November 2025, securing Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage.

Now they stand on the verge of making even more history. Scotland have qualified for eight previous World Cups but have never progressed beyond the opening phase. After defeating Haiti 1-0 and suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Morocco, Clarke’s side remain firmly in contention heading into the final group match.

A victory over Brazil would guarantee qualification and potentially hand Scotland first place if results elsewhere fall in their favour. A draw would move them onto four points and is widely expected to be enough to advance as one of the tournament’s strongest third-placed teams.

The biggest pre-match storyline centres on Neymar. Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has yet to feature at this World Cup after dealing with a calf injury, but Ancelotti confirmed after the Haiti victory that the 34-year-old is available again. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has trained fully this week and could make his first appearance of the tournament either from the start or off the bench.

Brazil have also been forced into an attacking reshuffle after Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury against Haiti. The Barcelona winger has been ruled out, increasing the spotlight on Neymar’s potential return alongside Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha.

The fixture also renews a long-running World Cup rivalry. Brazil and Scotland have met four times previously at the tournament, with the Selecao winning every encounter. Their most famous meeting came in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup, when Brazil edged a 2-1 victory in France.

Weather could become an additional factor. Thunderstorms have been forecast across parts of Florida, and FIFA’s lightning safety protocol could trigger delays if strikes are detected near the stadium. France’s match against Iraq earlier this week was suspended for more than two hours under the same regulations.

With Neymar’s return, Scotland chasing history, and qualification still to be settled, Group C’s final chapter promises one of the most compelling nights of the tournament so far.