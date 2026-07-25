Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And More React To Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit; Ramayana Trailer Clips Leak Online | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 25, 2026, 23:49 IST

From celebrities reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation to clips from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana trailer leaking online, here’s everything that made headlines today.

News18

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as the Union Education Minister on Saturday, July 25, 2024, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar. Following his resignation, several celebrities reacted to the news, with many celebrating the protesters’ victory at Jantar Mantar.

For More: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs React To Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

The wait for the first full trailer of Ramayana has taken an unexpected turn. The makers had initially planned to unveil the promo on July 24, 2026, but postponed the public release shortly before the scheduled launch. Now, several clips allegedly taken from the trailer have surfaced online, prompting excitement as well as frustration among fans.

For More: Ramayana Trailer Leak: More Clips Surface Online; Fans Urge Makers To Release Full Promo

Indian Idol 16 is heading into its grand finale, with six singers still in contention for the trophy. After months of performances, eliminations and audience voting, the winner will be announced on Sunday, July 26, 2026. The finalists are Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla. While the result remains under wraps, fan predictions have already taken over social media.

For More: Indian Idol 16 Finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak Leads Fan Polls, But Can Tanishk Shukla Pull Off A Surprise?

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Sanam Shetty faced backlash while addressing a student protest in Chennai, with sections of the crowd booing her during her speech. The situation escalated after she referred to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s recently released film, Jana Nayagan. Following the incident, Sanam spoke to the media outside the venue, sharing her version of events and explaining what led to the reaction from the protesters.

For More: Sanam Shetty Booed At Chennai Student Protest After Mentioning Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Mic Taken Away | Watch

Three years after Adipurush hit theatres, Manoj Muntashi, who wrote the dialogues of the film, has now called the Om Raut directorial the ‘biggest mistake’ of his life. In a recent interview, Muntashi recalled the backlash the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer faced and admitted that he is ‘ashamed’ of it.

For More: ‘I Am Ashamed, It Was The Biggest Mistake Of My Life’: Manoj Muntashir On Adipurush

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News movies bollywood Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And More React To Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit; Ramayana Trailer Clips Leak Online