Saudi Coalition Strikes Yemen’s Houthi-Held Hodeida After Red Sea Tanker Attacks | Movies News

Last Updated: July 25, 2026, 03:17 IST

The coalition said the operation was a response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway and confirmed that the military action had ended.

The confirmation came after Houthi-affiliated media reported that Saudi strikes had hit areas in the rebel-held province. (Image via X)

The Saudi-led coalition on Friday carried out strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen’s Hodeida province, saying the targets were linked to threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The coalition said the operation was a response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway and confirmed that the military action had ended.

“The terrorist Houthi military… targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on X.

He said the coalition had carried out a “decisive and strong response” against Houthi military sites used to threaten Red Sea shipping, adding that the “military response is now over”.

Hodeida Port Not Targeted, Saudi Media Says

Saudi Arabia’s main broadcaster, Al Arabiya, reported that Houthi military sites in Hodeida governorate were targeted and that the destroyed facilities were linked to threats against commercial vessels.

“Houthi military sites targeted in Hodeida governorate… the targets destroyed were linked to the threat to commercial ships in the Red Sea,” Al Arabiya said in posts on X.

The broadcaster added that Hodeida port itself was not targeted and added that, “all ports in the governorate remain open to shipping”.

The confirmation came after Houthi-affiliated media reported that Saudi strikes had hit areas in the rebel-held province. Al-Masirah TV said, “A Saudi aggression targeted Hodeida province,” while residents reported hearing explosions near the port area.

The rebel media also claimed that sites linked to the telecommunications authority and Kamaran Island were among the targets.

The latest escalation followed an attack on a Saudi vessel, after the Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia earlier this week. The move came amid wider regional tensions, including Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, another key maritime route for Saudi oil exports.

Earlier today, Saudi state news agency SPA reported that a Saudi-owned vessel, NCC MASA, was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea, causing minor damage to its hull.

“An official source at the Public Transport Authority stated that the vessel (NCC MASA), belonging to a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea today… resulting in minor damage to the vessel’s hull,” SPA reported.

(With inputs from AFP)

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News movies Saudi Coalition Strikes Yemen’s Houthi-Held Hodeida After Red Sea Tanker Attacks