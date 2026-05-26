Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His Remark On Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple Amid Don 3 Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 21:50 IST

Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple amid Don 3 and FWICE row, Imtiaz Ali clarifies his ‘good girl image’ on Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple amid Don 3 and FWICE row, Imtiaz Ali clarifies his ‘good girl image’ on Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently spotted visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Yesterday, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) imposed a ban on him and issued a non-cooperation directive against him. Now, a day later, videos of the actor offering prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple have surfaced online and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Read More: Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple In Mysuru Amid Don 3 Controversy, Video Goes Viral

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has issued a clarification to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone after his recent remark about her role in Cocktail sparked controversy online. He took to his Instagram stories to re-share the video about his statement, and explained that his remarks were made in a fun, light-hearted manner and were never intended to upset her. He further added that Deepika knows better than anyone how much he loves, admires and appreciates her.

Read More: Imtiaz Ali Clarifies ‘Good Girl Image’ Remark On Deepika Padukone: ‘You Might Misunderstand…’

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin baby boys on Tuesday. The couple announced that they have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their sons by sharing a lovely post on Instagram. They shared a note, expressing that the wait has finally come to an end, and that life feels more beautiful than they had ever imagined with the arrival of their baby boys.

Read More: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Blessed With Twin Baby Boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye’

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film with Nayanthara, recently made headlines after reacting angrily to paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital over their alleged insensitive behaviour. Now, Salman is once again in the spotlight after a video from a private gathering surfaced online. The viral clip shows the superstar quietly having a meal with close friends while looking visibly tired. The video also appears to have been recorded discreetly without his knowledge.

Read More: ‘This Is Really Sad’: Fans Express Anger After Salman Khan’s Video From Private Dinner Gets Leaked

Actor and BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh, who recently won from the Shibpur Assembly constituency in West Bengal, has spoken openly about what he describes as a “ban culture” inside Tollywood after he aligned himself with the political party. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the actor claimed he was sidelined by the Bengali film industry for years because of his political views and support for the BJP. According to Rudranil, many people from the industry avoided publicly interacting with him out of fear that it could affect their own careers.

Read More: BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh Reveals TMC ‘Banned’ Him From Films: ‘I Turned Down Film With Salman Khan…’ | Exclusive

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News movies bollywood Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His Remark On Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple Amid Don 3 Row