FIFA 2026 World Cup: France vs Iraq becomes first weather-delayed match after severe thunderstorms and lightning halt play | Football News

France’s Manu Kone (6) guards Iraq’s Ali Alhamadi (9) during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kylian Mbappe’s first-half goal gave France the lead before dangerous lightning over Philadelphia forced players and supporters to seek shelter, creating the first weather-related suspension of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.France’s Group I meeting with Iraq in Philadelphia became the first match of the FIFA 2026 World Cup to be halted by severe weather after thunderstorms and lightning forced officials to stop play at half-time.The interruption arrived after an opening 45 minutes played in relentless rain at Lincoln Financial Field, where Kylian Mbappe’s 14th-minute goal had given France a 1-0 advantage and moved Didier Deschamps’ side closer to securing qualification for the knockout stages. As conditions deteriorated across the Philadelphia area, FIFA’s severe weather protocols were activated and both players and supporters were instructed to leave exposed areas of the stadium.

A sign is shown advising fans to exit seating as a severe weather storm hits during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

What had already been the wettest half of football seen at the tournament so far quickly became a significant operational challenge for organisers, highlighting the weather risks that have long been discussed ahead of a World Cup spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico during the height of summer storm season.

Lightning forces FIFA to suspend play

The decision to suspend the match was triggered by dangerous lightning activity detected near the stadium during the interval.Under protocols adopted across the United States, matches must be halted whenever lightning or electrical discharge is detected within an eight-mile radius of a venue. Once that threshold is reached, players, officials and staff are required to leave the field, while supporters are directed to sheltered areas inside the stadium.As the storm intensified above Philadelphia, fans who had spent much of the first half battling heavy rain either reached for ponchos or headed toward the concourse areas. Shortly afterwards, stadium screens instructed spectators to vacate their seats and move to protected sections of the venue.

Fans wear ponchos to protect themselves from the rain during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area until 7 p.m. ET, with forecasts warning of wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour as the storm system moved through the city.

A disruption that had been anticipated before kick-off

The threat of severe weather had already affected preparations long before the opening whistle.Several hours before kick-off, stadium officials advised supporters not to travel to Lincoln Financial Field because of dangerous conditions in the area. Gates opening was delayed after heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning moved across Philadelphia during the afternoon.A statement issued by Lincoln Financial Field on social media warned supporters: “Due to inclement weather in the region, gates opening will be delayed.”The statement continued: “If you are not in the area, please do not travel to Philadelphia Stadium at this time.”“If you are near Philadelphia Stadium, please take shelter.”Conditions improved sufficiently later in the day for gates to open, allowing the match to begin as scheduled at 5 p.m. local time. The weather, however, never truly relented and eventually escalated into the first major meteorological disruption of the tournament.

How FIFA’s weather-delay system works

The suspension also provided the clearest example yet of the extensive severe-weather planning FIFA and local authorities have put in place for the 2026 World Cup.The governing body has repeatedly stressed that it works alongside meteorological agencies and emergency management authorities across all 16 host cities. Last month FIFA said its emergency preparedness team had conducted comprehensive tournament-wide exercises focused specifically on severe weather scenarios.Under current regulations, once lightning is detected within eight miles of a stadium, a countdown begins. There must then be no further lightning strikes within that radius for a full 30 minutes before play can resume.Any additional strike immediately resets the clock.Once the final 30-minute waiting period is completed, players are given a further 15-minute warm-up period before the match restarts.

A sign advising fans of a weather delay is displayed during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Reports from Philadelphia suggested the delay had already extended beyond the minimum 30-minute threshold because fresh lightning strikes continued to be detected around the stadium, repeatedly restarting the countdown.

What the delay means for the tournament

The incident represents the first match interruption of the World Cup, but organisers have long acknowledged the possibility of such scenarios given the tournament’s summer schedule.Unlike many other sporting events, there is no fixed maximum duration for a weather delay. Matches can be suspended for hours if necessary, with FIFA assessing each situation individually before determining whether a postponement becomes unavoidable.

A general view of the stadium during a storm delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

That flexibility becomes particularly important in a 48-team World Cup, where any postponed fixture could create significant scheduling complications. The challenge becomes even greater later in the group stage, when final-round matches are played simultaneously to prevent teams from gaining an advantage through knowledge of other results.For now, France remain in control on the pitch thanks to Mbappe’s first-half strike, but the immediate focus has shifted away from football and toward ensuring the safety of everyone inside Lincoln Financial Field as tournament organisers wait for conditions over Philadelphia to improve.