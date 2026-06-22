Inside Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar’s Pre-Wedding Bash With Arjun, Janhvi And Khushi | PHOTOS | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

Anshula Kapoor shared pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations with Rohan Thakkar, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and the Kapoor family.

Anshula Kapoor shared dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding festivities with Rohan Thakkar. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor joined the celebrations.

Wedding celebrations have officially begun for Anshula Kapoor and her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar. The pre-wedding festivities commenced on June 21, bringing together members of the Kapoor family for an intimate celebration filled with warmth, laughter, rituals and several memorable family moments.

Anshula gave fans a glimpse of the special occasion through an Instagram carousel featuring pictures from the festivities. Sharing the post, she wrote, “21/6/26 ❤️ Love. Family. Blessings.”

The pictures show Anshula dressed in a heavily embellished beige and gold lehenga, paired with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta. Rohan Thakkar is seen complementing her in a red traditional outfit as the couple participates in rituals and poses for candid moments together.

Anshula Kapoor Shares Pictures From Pre-Wedding Festivities

In one of the pictures, Anshula is seen sitting gracefully in her bridal look, smiling as she poses for the camera. Another frame captures her and Rohan taking part in a wedding ritual, surrounded by family members and loved ones.

Several pictures from the carousel also offer a closer look at Anshula’s traditional ensemble. She wore a beige and gold heavily embroidered lehenga set, featuring intricate crystal, zardozi and thread work. Her blouse came with ornate detailing, an open back, tasselled edges and crystal embellishments, giving the outfit a regal festive finish.

While one shoulder was draped with a matching beige-and-gold embroidered dupatta, Anshula added a striking contrast with a colourful Phulkari dupatta on the other side. The handcrafted piece featured broad golden borders, delicate thread work and sequin embellishments, lending her bridal look a vibrant Punjabi touch.

She completed the look with layered statement jewellery, a maang tikka, earrings, a traditional nose ring and soft glam makeup. The solo portraits shared in the post highlighted her jewellery, outfit details and bridal glow.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Join Celebrations

The festivities also saw the Kapoor family coming together for the special occasion. Some pictures showed a group photograph featuring Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula’s brother, was seen in the family pictures, standing by her side during the celebration. In one of the frames, he is seen sitting with Anshula and Boney Kapoor, who is dressed in white. Another picture captures Arjun taking part in the rituals with the family.

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram, giving fans another glimpse into the pre-wedding celebration. The images showed the family dressed in elegant traditional outfits, smiling for the camera and enjoying the joyous occasion.

Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is married to Mohit Marwah, also shared candid moments from the festivities on social media. Her posts featured Anshula, Rohan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other relatives celebrating together.

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar’s Love Story

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025. The couple had announced the happy news by sharing a series of romantic pictures from the proposal.

Anshula had earlier revealed that she and Rohan first connected through an online dating site in 2022. Sharing details about the beginning of their relationship, she had written, “We started talking on a Tuesday at 1.15 am and ended up talking for hours.”

Recalling the proposal, Anshula had shared, “Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed!”

What made the moment even more special was the timing. Anshula revealed that Rohan proposed at exactly 1.15 am IST, the same time they had first spoken years ago. Calling the coincidence magical, she had said it felt “like magic.”

About Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his late first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

Over the years, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, have shared a close bond with both Anshula and Arjun. The siblings are often seen coming together for family milestones and celebrations.

With her latest Instagram post, Anshula has offered fans a heartfelt look at the beginning of her wedding celebrations. From family rituals to bridal portraits and candid moments with Rohan, the pictures capture the mood of the occasion perfectly: love, family and blessings.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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