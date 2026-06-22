সোমবার, ২২ জুন ২০২৬, ১০:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News এমপিপুত্র যুবদল নেতা সজীব আটকের পর বহিষ্কার Will Jana Nayagan Release Date Be Announced On Thalapathy Vijay’s Birthday? Fans Think So | Tamil Cinema News ডেপুটি স্পিকারকে সতর্ক করার দাবিতে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কাছে পিসিসিপির স্মারকলিপি জামায়াত আমিরের সঙ্গে সুইডিশ রাষ্ট্রদূতের সাক্ষাৎ শিক্ষক বদলি: প্রতিষ্ঠান প্রধানদের তথ্য এন্ট্রির সময় বাড়াল মাউশি চাঁদা আদায়ে বাধা দেওয়ায় ; বিএনপি নেতার বাড়িতে হামলা-ভাঙচুর ও লুটপাট জীবন যুদ্ধে হার মানেনি সালমা Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News চট্টগ্রামে ককটেলসহ নিষিদ্ধ যুবলীগ সভাপতি গ্রেফতার
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২২ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৩৫ সময় দেখুন
‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News


Virat Kohli has ruled out any possibility of returning to Test cricket, joking during the launch of his new footwear line that he would rather undersell the product than make a comeback to add more runs to his Test tally.The former India captain, who retired from Test cricket last year after scoring 9,230 runs, was attending the global premiere of his One8 footwear line when he was asked a light-hearted question about making a comeback in whites.The red-coloured shoe has been priced in line with Kohli’s Test run tally, prompting a suggestion that he could return to the longest format and add more value to the product. Kohli, however, quickly dismissed the idea with a smile.“I would rather undersell. I am done with it (Test cricket),” he said, drawing laughter from those in attendance.While the exchange provided a humorous moment, Kohli also spoke at length about the mindset that has defined his career. The batting great explained that he has always been driven by the belief that a match is never over until the final result is decided, regardless of how difficult the situation appears.To illustrate that mentality, Kohli pointed to India’s unforgettable victory over Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne, a match in which he produced one of the finest innings of his career.“I’m made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it’s gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back.“That’s just how I look at the situations from a very young age. And I’ve never stopped believing, right till the very end, that the game is lost or we can’t win. And some magical things have happened.“One incident for me that will always stand out is that game against Pakistan in Melbourne. I was told later, chances of winning the game was like 3% or something. But I never thought like that. Even 1% is enough. If there is a chance, there is a chance. So, you’re never really done until you lose the game,” said Kohli.The 37-year-old also reflected on how his personality has evolved over the years. Known for his fiery and aggressive attitude during the early stages of his international career, Kohli believes his younger self would be surprised by the calmness he now carries.“Probably he could not imagine himself being this calm. Would probably expect him to be boisterous and rowdy still.“Things have turned out in a good way, looking at what we are doing where, I will have a sense of pride. Feeling that I would walk into any room with my head held high. Not be hesitant about who I am and what I am trying to do.“Just follow my vision and heart and have the conviction to be doing so. These are things I would be proud of.”Kohli continues to be a major force in Indian cricket despite stepping away from the Test arena. Now a one-format international player, he recently added another significant achievement to his glittering career by helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure a second consecutive IPL title.Even as he embraces a different phase of his journey, Kohli’s competitive spirit and unwavering self-belief remain as strong as ever.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Explained: Why Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are feuding again – Full timeline | Off the field News

Explained: Why Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are feuding again – Full timeline | Off the field News

Three ranking points cost Manika Batra Asian Games spot | More sports News

Three ranking points cost Manika Batra Asian Games spot | More sports News

England vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: FT 4-2, England finish strong after thrilling six-goal opener

England vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: FT 4-2, England finish strong after thrilling six-goal opener

From Rs 4.8 lakh at KBC to Commonwealth Gold and now carrying India’s hope at ENC: Mitrabha Guha stays on the hot seat | Chess News

From Rs 4.8 lakh at KBC to Commonwealth Gold and now carrying India’s hope at ENC: Mitrabha Guha stays on the hot seat | Chess News

‘I worry for him’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence on Ben Stokes nightclub controversy | Cricket News

‘I worry for him’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence on Ben Stokes nightclub controversy | Cricket News

হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
বাকেরগঞ্জে হত্যা’চেষ্টার ঘটনায় অভিযুক্তদের বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন শেষে আবারও ২জনকে কুপিয়ে জখম!
বাকেরগঞ্জে হত্যা’চেষ্টার ঘটনায় অভিযুক্তদের বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন শেষে আবারও ২জনকে কুপিয়ে জখম!
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom