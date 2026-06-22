‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

Virat Kohli has ruled out any possibility of returning to Test cricket, joking during the launch of his new footwear line that he would rather undersell the product than make a comeback to add more runs to his Test tally.The former India captain, who retired from Test cricket last year after scoring 9,230 runs, was attending the global premiere of his One8 footwear line when he was asked a light-hearted question about making a comeback in whites.The red-coloured shoe has been priced in line with Kohli’s Test run tally, prompting a suggestion that he could return to the longest format and add more value to the product. Kohli, however, quickly dismissed the idea with a smile.“I would rather undersell. I am done with it (Test cricket),” he said, drawing laughter from those in attendance.While the exchange provided a humorous moment, Kohli also spoke at length about the mindset that has defined his career. The batting great explained that he has always been driven by the belief that a match is never over until the final result is decided, regardless of how difficult the situation appears.To illustrate that mentality, Kohli pointed to India’s unforgettable victory over Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne, a match in which he produced one of the finest innings of his career.“I’m made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it’s gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back.“That’s just how I look at the situations from a very young age. And I’ve never stopped believing, right till the very end, that the game is lost or we can’t win. And some magical things have happened.“One incident for me that will always stand out is that game against Pakistan in Melbourne. I was told later, chances of winning the game was like 3% or something. But I never thought like that. Even 1% is enough. If there is a chance, there is a chance. So, you’re never really done until you lose the game,” said Kohli.The 37-year-old also reflected on how his personality has evolved over the years. Known for his fiery and aggressive attitude during the early stages of his international career, Kohli believes his younger self would be surprised by the calmness he now carries.“Probably he could not imagine himself being this calm. Would probably expect him to be boisterous and rowdy still.“Things have turned out in a good way, looking at what we are doing where, I will have a sense of pride. Feeling that I would walk into any room with my head held high. Not be hesitant about who I am and what I am trying to do.“Just follow my vision and heart and have the conviction to be doing so. These are things I would be proud of.”Kohli continues to be a major force in Indian cricket despite stepping away from the Test arena. Now a one-format international player, he recently added another significant achievement to his glittering career by helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure a second consecutive IPL title.Even as he embraces a different phase of his journey, Kohli’s competitive spirit and unwavering self-belief remain as strong as ever.