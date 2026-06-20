Explained: Why Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are feuding again – Full timeline | Off the field News

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Just when it seemed Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth had finally moved on from the infamous IPL 2008 slapgate controversy, tensions have resurfaced once again.Sreesanth recently challenged Harbhajan, asking whether the former India spinner had the “guts” to step into a ring with him. The remark came amid a fresh disagreement linked to a recent advertisement that Sreesanth believes referenced the slapgate incident.

From teammates to controversy

The origins of the dispute date back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. After a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, leading to one of the biggest controversies in Indian cricket history.The incident resulted in disciplinary action against Harbhajan, while images of a tearful Sreesanth became one of the defining moments of the tournament.Despite the controversy, the two continued as teammates for India and were part of the squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Reconciliation that seemed genuine

Over the years, Harbhajan publicly expressed regret over the incident, while Sreesanth appeared to move past the episode.In 2023, Sreesanth described Harbhajan as an elder-brother figure, saying they had “always been friends” and suggesting the controversy had been blown out of proportion. He also credited Harbhajan for helping him with commentary tips.For many, it appeared the relationship had been repaired.

Why the issue has resurfaced

The latest fallout appears to stem from Sreesanth’s objection to an advertisement featuring Harbhajan, which he believes made reference to the slapgate controversy.Sreesanth has alleged that Harbhajan benefited financially from the advertisement and has stated that he no longer shares a relationship with him. He has also revealed that he has blocked Harbhajan.The dispute is no longer about the original incident alone but about how that incident continues to be revisited years later.

The family impact

The controversy has also extended beyond the two former cricketers. Harbhajan previously revealed that he was deeply affected when he met Sreesanth’s daughter and she reportedly told him she did not want to speak to him because he had hit her father. The incident highlighted how a moment from 2008 continued to resonate years later, not only for the players involved but also for their families.

Old wounds reopen

Harbhajan has repeatedly apologised for the slapgate episode, but Sreesanth’s latest comments suggest the controversy remains a sensitive subject.His challenge to Harbhajan is being viewed as a response to what he sees as the continued public use of an incident that had deeply affected him and his family.Nearly 18 years after one of Indian cricket’s most controversial moments, the relationship between Harbhajan and Sreesanth once again finds itself under the spotlight.