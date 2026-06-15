‘I worry for him’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence on Ben Stokes nightclub controversy | Cricket News

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: England head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted he is worried about Ben Stokes after the England captain was dropped from the squad and placed under investigation following a nightclub incident that has cast doubt over his Test future.Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were left out of the squad for the second Test against New Zealand after allegedly breaching team protocols during a night out following England’s victory in the opening Test at Lord’s.According to reports, the night ended with a member of England’s security team being struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens at a nightclub where Stokes was present. The incident has intensified scrutiny over the culture and professionalism within England’s Test setup.Speaking publicly about the issue for the first time on Monday, McCullum said his initial reaction of anger and disappointment had now been replaced by concern for his captain.“It’s been about how we support these guys, whilst not overlooking the fact that they’ve not lived up to the standards which we’ve set for ourselves,” McCullum said.“You can’t look past that, per se.”“But at the same time, we’ll deal with that in time and through a process. But for me, it’s very much about how we support these guys through the next stage, and in particular, Ben. And that’s very much where my mind is at – I worry for him.”McCullum, who has formed a close bond with Stokes since taking charge of England’s Test side in 2022, refused to publicly back his skipper to continue as captain, insisting the leadership group must first complete its investigation.“What will be will be, down the line. Those decisions, they’re not for now,” McCullum said.“The concern at the moment is making sure that Ben is fine, and we need to look after him, rally around him, and in time, get onto those sorts of decisions.”The controversy has once again raised questions about England’s off-field culture. Last week, England managing director Rob Key revealed that the England and Wales Cricket Board was considering an alcohol ban following concerns about player behaviour.McCullum, however, said he would rather educate players than completely remove their freedom to celebrate victories.“I’m in charge of the environment and I take responsibility for things which don’t work out — what you can’t do is you can’t make every single decision for people as well,” he said.“My job is to try and shape this environment, try and shape these young men who are dealing with the high pressure and high scrutiny of playing international cricket on the larger stage, and being away from home 12 months of a year, and the challenges have come with that.”Despite the controversy, McCullum stressed that celebrations should still have a place in professional sport, provided they do not cross the line.“I do believe there is a place to never want to kill the joy, so to speak. I think it’s vitally important that you celebrate your successes,” he said.

England hand debuts to Cox and Baker



With Stokes and Atkinson unavailable and Ollie Robinson ruled out through injury, England have been forced into multiple changes for the second Test at The Oval.Middle-order batter Jordan Cox and fast bowler Sonny Baker have been handed their Test debuts, while Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher return to the side.Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been left out of the XI, while former captain Joe Root will lead England in Stokes’ absence as England look to seal the series against New Zealand.