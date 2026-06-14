64-run hammering! Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh sink Pakistan as India begin T20 World Cup with big win | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma attempts to run out Pakistan’s Natalia Parvaiz during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England.

Smriti Mandhana struck 68 and Deepti Sharma claimed a career-best five-wicket haul as India began their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a 64-run win over Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.Mandhana’s 68 off 44 balls and Richa Ghosh’s 34 from 17 deliveries helped India post 170 for 6 after being asked to bat. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 106 in 17 overs, with Muneeba Ali’s 41 off 35 balls being their highest score.Deepti starred with the ball, returning figures of 5 for 10 in her four overs. The off-spinner also became the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women’s T20 Internationals during the match. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani supported her well with figures of 3 for 21, while Shafali Verma chipped in with a wicket.Pakistan never managed to build momentum in the chase. Muneeba looked comfortable at the crease before her innings was ended by a direct-hit run out from Deepti.With the match being played on a used Edgbaston surface, India’s spinners made full use of the conditions. The pitch offered some turn and grip, making strokeplay difficult for the Pakistan batters.Earlier, India found themselves under pressure at 18 for 2 after losing Shafali Verma for 6 and Jemimah Rodrigues for 1. Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the innings with a 91-run partnership for the third wicket.India were 30 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay before the pair accelerated. Mandhana reached her half-century in 34 balls and finished with nine fours and two sixes.She was given two chances during her innings. First, she was dropped at mid-off off Tasmia Rubab’s bowling. Later, another chance went down at the wide long-on boundary off Sadia Iqbal’s bowling, with the ball slipping through the fielder’s hands for six.Mandhana’s innings ended when she miscued a shot off Rameen Shamim and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana completed the catch.Harmanpreet contributed 36 off 35 balls before falling to Sana, while Bharti Fulmali was stumped for a duck soon after Mandhana’s dismissal.Richa Ghosh then provided the late push with a quickfire 34. India collected 23 runs from the penultimate over bowled by Rubab, helping them reach 170 for 6.For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal picked up 2 for 41 and captain Fatima Sana returned figures of 2 for 33.India’s bowlers then took control, with Deepti leading the way as Pakistan were dismissed for 106, handing India a comfortable victory in their tournament opener.