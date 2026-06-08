Nightclub controversy! Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson face ECB probe ahead of second New Zealand Test | Cricket News

Ben Stokes (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: England’s preparations for the second Test against New Zealand have been overshadowed by controversy, with captain Ben Stokes and all-rounder Gus Atkinson under investigation for an alleged breach of team protocols.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday that it is looking into an incident involving the two players following the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand. England had won the opening match of the three-Test series by 115 runs at Lord’s.According to an official ECB statement, Stokes and Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.“The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand,” the board said in a statement.“Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.”The ECB said it is currently gathering additional information before deciding on any further action.“We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course.”The development has raised questions over the availability of both players for the second Test, with England yet to announce their squad for the match.

The ECB also confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Cricket Regulator.“The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”The incident comes as an unwelcome distraction for England, especially with Stokes captaining the side and Atkinson emerging as one of the key performers in the opening Test. The fast bowler finished the match with seven wickets and played a significant role in England’s victory.At present, the ECB has not revealed the nature of the incident, and further details are expected once the investigation is completed.The second Test between England and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at The Oval in London from June 17.