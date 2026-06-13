Aamir Khan, Salman Khan And Kareena Kapoor Pose Together In Rare Viral Video | WATCH | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 13, 2026, 22:00 IST

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed together at an event, sparking nostalgia among fans. Here’s a look at their viral moment and work front.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed together at an event, creating a rare viral Bollywood moment that left fans nostalgic.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together for a rare Bollywood frame recently, and the internet is understandably obsessed. A video from the event, shared by paparazzo Sneh Zala, shows the three stars posing together for the cameras, instantly triggering nostalgia among fans.

In the viral clip, Aamir Khan is seen keeping it simple in a navy blue polo T-shirt, dark trousers and glasses. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in a soft pink saree, styled with a sleek bun and statement earrings. Salman Khan, meanwhile, brings his trademark rugged charm in a black vest, leather jacket and dark denims.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Salman Khan Pose Together

The video has gone viral because it brings together three major Hindi film personalities who have shaped different eras of Bollywood. Kareena is seen standing between Aamir and Salman as the trio poses for the paparazzi at the event.

Fans were quick to celebrate the moment on social media, calling it a rare and nostalgic frame. The excitement is understandable, considering the cinematic history the three stars share with one another.

Aamir and Kareena have worked together in films such as 3 Idiots, Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha. Their pairing has often been associated with emotional and performance-driven stories. Salman and Kareena, meanwhile, have appeared together in popular entertainers like Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aamir and Salman famously shared screen space in Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, a film that continues to enjoy massive recall among fans.

This is why one simple appearance of the three actors together was enough to send fan pages into overdrive.

Aamir Khan’s Work Front

Aamir Khan was seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film was described as a spiritual successor to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par and revolved around a basketball coach and a team of specially abled players.

Apart from acting, Aamir has also remained active as a producer. His banner, Aamir Khan Productions, is backing Batwara 1947, which was earlier titled Lahore 1947. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal in key roles. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2026.

Aamir’s career continues to be defined by films that have balanced mainstream reach with strong emotional or social themes. From Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal to his recent projects, the actor has often chosen stories that are built around larger ideas rather than formula alone.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

Salman Khan’s upcoming slate includes Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The film, which was earlier known as Battle of Galwan, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The project was officially retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, with Salman Khan Films unveiling the new title earlier this year. While the film remains one of Salman’s most awaited upcoming projects, there have been varying reports around its release timeline, and an official final release date is awaited.

Salman has also been in the news after moving the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy. Reports stated that the actor raised concerns over alleged violation of his personality rights after the teaser of the film was released.

Over the years, Salman has built one of the most enduring mass-star careers in Hindi cinema with films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Karan Arjun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise. He also continues to be one of television’s biggest faces because of his long-running association with Bigg Boss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking ahead to Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and has been described as an investigative crime thriller. The film has wrapped filming and is expected to release in 2026.

In recent years, Kareena has made some interesting choices across theatrical and streaming formats. She was seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which brought her back to a glossy commercial entertainer. She also headlined The Buckingham Murders, a darker and more restrained film that saw her explore a serious investigative-drama space. She was also part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe film Singham Again.

Kareena’s career has moved smoothly between mainstream stardom and performance-driven roles. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Talaash, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Jaane Jaan, Crew and The Buckingham Murders, she has consistently experimented within and outside the commercial Hindi film space.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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