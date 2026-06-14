Paul Blackthorne Says Aamir Khan’s Tip Helped Him Shoot Lagaan’s ‘Teen Guna Lagaan’ Scene: ‘I Couldn’t See…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 14, 2026, 22:00 IST

Paul Blackthorne revealed how Aamir Khan helped him shoot Lagaan’s iconic “Teen guna lagaan” scene in the blazing Gujarat sun.

As Lagaan completes 25 years, Paul Blackthorne recalled how Aamir Khan’s practical tip helped him deliver the iconic “Teen guna lagaan” scene in the harsh Gujarat sun.

Captain Andrew Russell’s glare, the dusty Champaner courtyard, the hush before the blow, and then those three words that sealed a village’s fate: “Teen guna lagaan.” For an entire generation of Hindi film lovers, Lagaan did not merely introduce a villain. It gave colonial arrogance a face, a voice and a line that still refuses to leave popular memory.

But 25 years after Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated epic first arrived in theatres, Paul Blackthorne has revealed that the scene’s terrifying stillness was actually born out of a very practical struggle. The British actor, who played Captain Russell in the Aamir Khan-starrer, has shared that he could barely keep his eyes open while filming the iconic sequence under the unforgiving Gujarat sun.

Paul Blackthorne On Shooting The Iconic Teen Guna Lagaan Scene

In an interview with NDTV on the 25th anniversary of Lagaan, Paul Blackthorne looked back at the scene that became one of the film’s defining moments. While audiences remember Captain Russell’s chilling threat and the way the sequence builds tension, the actor credited the film’s craft for making the moment land so powerfully.

“The editing of that scene is just fantastic. Brilliant, it is. Building up the tension is fantastic,” Paul said.

However, the actor revealed that shooting the scene was far from easy. The harsh sunlight made it almost impossible for him to keep his eyes open while facing the camera.

“I couldn’t see a thing. The Gujarat sun was just blasting. Poor Anil Mehta, the DOP, kept saying, ‘Can you open your eyes?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t open my eyes, it’s very bright,’” he recalled.

That is when Aamir Khan stepped in with a simple but useful suggestion. Paul shared that Aamir advised him to keep his eyes shut while facing the sun and open them only after hearing “action.”

“Aamir said, ‘Look into the sun with your eyes closed and then open them on action. You’ll have about 10 seconds before your eyes start squinting again.’ So it was Aamir’s tip. I’d keep my eyes closed, hear ‘action’, open them and quickly say the line before my eyes shut again,” Paul said.

The trick worked. What finally appeared on screen was a controlled, intimidating and perfectly timed moment that pushed the story into motion. Captain Russell’s declaration of “Teen guna lagaan” became inseparable from the film’s legacy.

Paul Blackthorne Admits He Could Not Really Play Cricket

Captain Russell may have looked every inch the confident British officer on screen, but Paul Blackthorne has now admitted that one part of the role had him completely exposed: cricket.

The actor said that, like many performers during auditions, he confidently claimed he could handle whatever the character required.

“In auditions, whenever they ask, ‘Can you do this? Can you do that?’ you just say yes. Cricket? ‘Oh yes, I can play cricket.’ Of course, I couldn’t,” he said.

Paul spent months preparing for the film. He worked on his Hindi dialogues, studied the character and even learned Victorian-style horse riding. Cricket, however, did not seem like a serious problem to him at first.

“I thought, it’s just cricket, I’ll be fine,” he recalled.

That confidence collapsed during pre-production when Aamir Khan organised a friendly cricket match among the cast while costume trials and other preparations were underway.

“Aamir said, ‘Paul, you open the batting.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ First ball, out. I asked if we could go again. Second ball, out. I thought, this isn’t going very well,” Paul shared.

The actor then had to undergo additional cricket training before filming began. Even then, he joked that the final result owed more to cinema than sporting skill.

“In the film, you see this big thunderous ball coming down and Russell smashing it. In reality, somebody is standing five feet away saying, ‘Try and hit this one ball.’ And I’d miss it again,” he said.

Laughing at the memory, he added, “The power of film saved my bacon.”

Lagaan Completes 25 Years

Released in 2001, Lagaan remains one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and led by Aamir Khan, the film followed the villagers of Champaner, who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket after being burdened with oppressive taxation.

The film starred Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Vivek and Raj Zutshi, among others. With AR Rahman’s music, Anil Mehta’s cinematography and Ballu Saluja’s editing, Lagaan became a rare film that combined sports drama, period storytelling, music and anti-colonial resistance with sweeping mainstream appeal.

The film also earned India global recognition when it became the country’s official entry to the Academy Awards and made it to the final nominations in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Two and a half decades later, Captain Russell remains one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable antagonists. Paul Blackthorne’s performance continues to be remembered for its menace, restraint and sharp presence. But as the actor’s latest revelations show, some of Lagaan’s most iconic moments were created through a mix of harsh weather, improvisation, Aamir Khan’s quick thinking and the quiet miracle of film editing.

The result, of course, still looks effortless. That is the magic Lagaan continues to hold 25 years later.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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