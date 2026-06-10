How much will FIFA World Cup 2026 winners earn? Prize money, player bonuses and club payments explained | Football News

The 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest tournament in football history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations. It will also be the most lucrative. FIFA has approved a record financial package worth $871 million for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a significant increase from previous editions and a reflection of the competition’s expanded scale.The money, however, does not simply go to the team that lifts the trophy. FIFA distributes funds through several different channels, including prize money for national federations, preparation grants for every participating country and compensation payments to clubs that release players for international duty.Understanding where the money goes can be complicated because FIFA does not pay players directly. Instead, it pays national federations and clubs, which then operate under their own compensation structures.Here is a complete breakdown of how the World Cup 2026 payout system works.

Why FIFA increased the World Cup prize fund

When FIFA initially unveiled its financial plans for the 2026 tournament, the approved budget stood at $727 million.However, the FIFA Council later approved a 15 per cent increase, taking the total package to $871 million.The increase was designed to account for the additional operational costs of staging a tournament across three countries spanning a vast geographical area, as well as the increased travel and logistical demands created by the expansion from 32 teams to 48.The result is the largest financial distribution package in World Cup history.For comparison, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar featured a total prize pool of $440 million shared among 32 teams.The 2026 tournament will distribute almost double that amount.

How the $871 million is divided

The total financial package is split into several categories. The largest portion is the $655 million performance-based prize pool, which is distributed according to how far teams advance in the tournament.That fund is allocated as follows:

The 16 teams eliminated in the group stage receive $9 million each, accounting for $144 million.

The 16 teams eliminated in the Round of 32 receive $11 million each, accounting for $176 million.

The eight teams eliminated in the Round of 16 receive $15 million each, accounting for $120 million.

The four quarter-final losers receive $19 million each, accounting for $76 million.

The fourth-place finisher receives $27 million.

The third-place team receives $29 million.

The runners-up receive $33 million.

The champions receive $50 million.

Together, those payments account for the entire $655 million performance pool.Separate from that prize pool, FIFA has increased its guaranteed support payments for all qualified nations. Every federation that reaches the tournament receives $10 million in qualification funding and $2.5 million in preparation funding.Those payments establish a minimum guaranteed floor of $12.5 million for every one of the 48 participating teams, even if they fail to win a match. FIFA has also allocated additional funding to help federations manage delegation, travel and ticketing costs associated with the expanded tournament.

World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown

One important distinction is that the $10 million qualification payment and $2.5 million preparation grant are not bonuses added on top of the stage-by-stage prize-money figures.Rather, they form part of FIFA’s overall financial contribution to participating federations and guarantee that every team leaves the tournament with at least $12.5 million.

Where does the rest of the money go?

Out of the $871 million total financial package, $655 million has been allocated to performance-based prize money, while a further $120 million will be distributed through the $2.5 million preparation grants awarded to each of the 48 qualified nations.That leaves approximately $96 million within FIFA’s broader World Cup financial contribution framework.The remaining funds are used to support a range of tournament-related programmes, including delegation subsidies, travel assistance, accommodation, operational and logistical support for participating federations, as well as ticketing allocations for players’ families, federation officials and team delegations.Those additional support measures have become increasingly important for the 2026 World Cup, which is being staged across three countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, and involves significantly greater travel and operational demands than previous tournaments.

Does FIFA pay World Cup players directly?

One of the most common misconceptions about the World Cup is that FIFA pays players directly. In reality, FIFA distributes prize money to national football federations rather than individual athletes. It is then up to each federation to decide how that money is allocated, including whether players receive appearance fees, performance bonuses or other forms of compensation.The structure varies significantly from country to country. Some federations pay players for every match they feature in, while others offer bonuses linked to progression through the tournament. In many cases, the details of these agreements are kept private. As a result, there is no standard World Cup salary, and the amount players earn can differ dramatically depending on the nation they represent.

How much do players actually make?

Because every federation has its own system, player earnings differ significantly. One of the most famous examples came during France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign. According to reports, Kylian Mbappé earned approximately £17,000 per match, equivalent to roughly $23,000 at the time. He subsequently donated his World Cup earnings to charity.England’s players have also long received match fees. The BBC reported that the squad received approximately £2,000 per match during the 2018 tournament, with players donating those payments to the England Footballers Foundation.For players representing smaller federations, however, World Cup bonuses can be financially transformative and often exceed what they earn during regular club football.

How does the United States’ equal-pay system work?



The United States operates under a unique model. Following years of campaigning by the United States Women’s National Team and a landmark collective bargaining agreement signed in 2022, US Soccer became the first federation to equalise World Cup prize money between its men’s and women’s national teams.Under the agreement, which runs through 2028, the men’s and women’s teams pool and share 80 per cent of FIFA World Cup prize money earned from their respective tournaments.This means players from both programmes benefit equally regardless of whether the prize money originated from the men’s or women’s World Cup. The arrangement remains one of the most significant equal-pay agreements in global sport.

Why FIFA also pays clubs

National teams are not the only beneficiaries of World Cup revenue. When players leave their clubs to represent their countries, those clubs temporarily lose access to footballers whose salaries they continue to pay.To compensate for that disruption, FIFA operates the Club Benefits Programme. The programme rewards clubs for releasing players for international duty and has become a major source of income for some teams. For the 2026 World Cup cycle, FIFA has allocated a record $355 million to clubs.

How the Club Benefits Programme works

The 2026 Club Benefits Programme is significantly larger than previous editions.The total $355 million fund is divided into three categories:

$250 million for the World Cup finals

$100 million for World Cup qualifying matches

$5 million for administration and wider club football support

The biggest change is that clubs are now compensated for players participating in qualifying matches as well as the final tournament.That expansion explains why the overall fund has increased despite some tournament-specific payments being lower than they were in Qatar.

How much will clubs receive per player?

FIFA has confirmed that clubs will receive at least $5,000 per player per day for players released to the 2026 World Cup.The payment period begins during the mandatory release window and continues until the day after a player’s national team exits the competition.That means clubs earn more money when their players remain in the tournament longer. A player eliminated during the group stage is expected to generate a minimum payment of approximately $160,000 for his club. A player whose nation reaches the World Cup final could generate approximately $285,000.Clubs will also receive $2,362 for every World Cup qualifying match in which a player was included in a matchday squad.FIFA has stated that final calculations will be completed after the tournament once the total number of player-days has been confirmed.

Why the daily rate is lower than Qatar 2022

At first glance, the new system appears contradictory. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, clubs received approximately $10,950 per player per day. For 2026, the guaranteed minimum rate falls to $5,000 per day.However, the overall programme is significantly larger because it now includes compensation for World Cup qualifying matches in addition to the finals themselves. The broader structure means more clubs receive payments and more players are covered throughout the four-year World Cup cycle.

Which clubs could earn the most money?

The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be clubs that have the largest number of players participating in the tournament.Manchester City lead all clubs with 19 players represented at the 2026 World Cup.They are followed by:

Bayern Munich (18 players)

Arsenal (16 players)

Paris Saint-Germain (16 players)

Barcelona (14 players)

The exact sums these clubs ultimately receive will depend entirely on how long their players remain in the competition.The deeper those players progress, the larger the payments become.

A record World Cup both on and off the pitch

The expansion to 48 teams has changed far more than the tournament format.It has also transformed the financial landscape of the World Cup.With a record $871 million distributed to federations and a separate $355 million allocated to clubs, FIFA’s total financial commitment now exceeds $1.2 billion.From guaranteed qualification grants and championship prize money to player bonuses and club compensation schemes, the 2026 World Cup will not only be the biggest tournament ever staged but also the richest.And while fans focus on the battle to lift football’s most famous trophy, an equally significant financial story will unfold behind the scenes.