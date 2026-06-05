‘Shubman Gill will not come back’: Ex-India batter makes big T20I captaincy claim | Cricket News

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill (PTI Photo) India’s Shreyas Iyer (PTI Photo) India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill (PTI Photo) India’s Shreyas Iyer (PTI Photo) India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill (PTI Photo)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has strongly backed Shreyas Iyer as the ideal candidate to take over India’s T20I captaincy if the team management decides to move on from Suryakumar Yadav.India are likely to hand the T20I captaincy to Shreyas ahead of the upcoming series in Ireland and England. While no official announcement has been made, Kaif believes the Punjab Kings skipper is the leading candidate for the role.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif highlighted Iyer’s leadership credentials, pointing to his successful association with head coach Gautam Gambhir during Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 title-winning campaign. He also referenced Iyer’s ability to guide multiple franchises deep into tournaments.“Gautam has worked before with Shreyas and won the trophy for KKR. Shreyas got Delhi and Punjab to the final. In terms of experience, Shreyas has led in the IPL, won the trophy and understands Gautam’s pattern.”Kaif went on to suggest that Iyer stands comfortably ahead of the other contenders because of his proven record as both a captain and batter.“In terms of that mutual understanding, Shreyas seems to be the frontrunner. He is miles ahead of the other contenders. He has even scored runs while being captain. You will find very few players who are captains and also score. There is no choice better than him,” he said.Iyer’s stock has risen significantly over the last two IPL seasons. After playing a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning campaign, he followed it up by leading Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final while continuing to contribute heavily with the bat.Kaif acknowledged that replacing a captain who has already delivered a World Cup title can be a controversial move. However, he felt that if the selectors have already decided to head in a different direction, appointing Iyer would be a logical step.“When you are removing a World Cup-winning captain, there can be no bigger chaos than that. When all these calls have been taken, this is not a big call,” he stated.While backing Iyer, Kaif also reserved special praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying the fast bowler would be his first choice if fitness and availability were not concerns.“Jasprit Bumrah is deserving if you look at it. He has been in Surya’s team, he has played for long and delivered. If he is ready for captaincy, he should be the first above all other names. He captained MI as well, and they won that game. He even gave a statement, which shows that he has that desire to captain. I don’t know about his fitness and participation, but in that sense, no one should even be close to him, because he has been in the team and done well in different conditions,” he said.Kaif also weighed in on other names that have been discussed in leadership conversations. According to him, the management appears to have moved beyond Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the T20I captaincy race.“They have gone beyond Pandya. At one point, I myself had asked why he was not being made captain. Gill will not come back, as he was tried and he also did not score, so they have gone past him too. I am saying myself now that Hardik should not even be a franchise captain. Maybe he can be a better captain outside MI, maybe. If he wants to stay in MI, do not be the captain,” Mohammad Kaif expressed.With speculation continuing around India’s next T20I captain, Kaif’s verdict was unequivocal: among the available options, Shreyas Iyer remains the strongest candidate to lead the side into its next phase.