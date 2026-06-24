Delhi Capitals cricketer accused of sexual relationship under false promise of marriage | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals’ Abhishek Porel (AP Photo)

Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a woman lodged a police complaint accusing him of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later refusing to fulfil that commitment. The complaint also contains allegations of assault and criminal intimidation.The complaint was submitted jointly by the woman and her mother at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday. Police have confirmed that an investigation has been initiated following the allegations.According to the complaint, the woman claimed that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the last three years. She alleged that problems began emerging between them last year, after which the cricketer gradually started distancing himself from her.The complainant further alleged that Porel had assured her that he would marry her but has now backed away from that promise. She also accused the 23-year-old cricketer of engaging in sexual relations with her under the assurance of marriage.In addition to those allegations, the woman claimed that she was subjected to assault and criminal intimidation.“We have received a complaint and started an investigation,” a police official told PTI.Porel has strongly denied the allegations. The wicketkeeper-batter, who is currently in Bengaluru, described the accusations as baseless and suggested that the timing of the complaint was linked to his recent success on the cricket field.“I am playing well now, so various things are coming up,” Porel was quoted as saying in the media.The Bengal cricketer also stated that he would provide a detailed response once the authorities complete the preliminary stages of their inquiry.“I will talk about this when the police investigate. I have not spoken to the police yet,” he said.Porel has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup in the Indian Premier League since 2023. During the most recent IPL season, the left-handed batter scored 108 runs from four innings for the franchise.He made his first-class debut for Bengal during the 2021-22 domestic season and has since featured in 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games. Porel has also previously travelled with India A squads on tours to the United Kingdom and Australia.The investigation into the allegations remains ongoing.