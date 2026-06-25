Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32

The official lineups are out, and both managers are playing no games tonight. Julian Nagelsmann has named a formidable German XI, restoring the deadly creative trio of Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz behind Kai Havertz. Meanwhile, Ecuador lines up in a robust formation, banking on the steel of Moisés Caicedo in midfield and the veteran instincts of Enner Valencia up front.

Here are the confirmed full squads for tonight’s clash:

Ecuador Starting XI: Hernán Galíndez (GK); Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; John Yeboah, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo, Marco Angulo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia (C).

Substitutes: Moisés Ramírez, Gilmar Valle, Félix Torres, Jordy Alcívar, Pervis Estupiñán, Anthony Valencia, Kendry Páez, Kevin Rodríguez, Alan Minda, Jordy Caicedo, Ángelo Preciado, José Castillo, Oscar Arévalo, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina.

Germany Starting XI: Manuel Neuer (GK); Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

Substitutes: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Waldemar Anton, Leon Goretzka, Jamie Leweling, Nick Woltemade, Pascal Groß, Maximilian Beier, Angelo Stiller, Nadiem Amiri, Malick Thiaw, Assan Ouédraogo, Deniz Undav.