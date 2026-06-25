শনিবার, ২৭ জুন ২০২৬, ১২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫ Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32 একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’! চবিতে বহিরাগত প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা সংস্কৃতি চর্চায় তরুণদের সম্পৃক্ত হওয়ার আহ্বান প্রতিমন্ত্রী ববি হাজ্জাজের ‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৬ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৫৬ সময় দেখুন
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32



Ecuador vs Germany Live Score: Team news: Big guns return for Germany; Caicedo leads Ecuador

The official lineups are out, and both managers are playing no games tonight. Julian Nagelsmann has named a formidable German XI, restoring the deadly creative trio of Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz behind Kai Havertz. Meanwhile, Ecuador lines up in a robust formation, banking on the steel of Moisés Caicedo in midfield and the veteran instincts of Enner Valencia up front.

Here are the confirmed full squads for tonight’s clash:

Ecuador Starting XI: Hernán Galíndez (GK); Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; John Yeboah, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo, Marco Angulo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia (C).

Substitutes: Moisés Ramírez, Gilmar Valle, Félix Torres, Jordy Alcívar, Pervis Estupiñán, Anthony Valencia, Kendry Páez, Kevin Rodríguez, Alan Minda, Jordy Caicedo, Ángelo Preciado, José Castillo, Oscar Arévalo, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina.

Germany Starting XI: Manuel Neuer (GK); Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

Substitutes: Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Waldemar Anton, Leon Goretzka, Jamie Leweling, Nick Woltemade, Pascal Groß, Maximilian Beier, Angelo Stiller, Nadiem Amiri, Malick Thiaw, Assan Ouédraogo, Deniz Undav.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds

Scotland vs Brazil Highlights, FT, 0-3: Vini Jr brace fires Brazil top of group and into knockout rounds

Delhi Capitals cricketer accused of sexual relationship under false promise of marriage | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals cricketer accused of sexual relationship under false promise of marriage | Cricket News

FIFA 2026 World Cup: France vs Iraq becomes first weather-delayed match after severe thunderstorms and lightning halt play | Football News

FIFA 2026 World Cup: France vs Iraq becomes first weather-delayed match after severe thunderstorms and lightning halt play | Football News

‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli gives blunt verdict on Test comeback | Cricket News

Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Explained: Why Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are feuding again – Full timeline | Off the field News

Explained: Why Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are feuding again – Full timeline | Off the field News

১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫
ভেনেজুয়েলায় ভূমিকম্পে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ২৩৫
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32
Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Match highlights: Ecuador 2-1 Germany; Resilient Ecuador stun sluggish Germany to close in on Round of 32
একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক
একই পরিবারের ৪ জনকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গোলাম পরওয়ারের শোক
সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার
সিএমপির কোতোয়ালী থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ডাকাতি, চুরি ও ছিনতাইকৃত ১৫৭টি মোবাইল ফোন, ০৫টি ল্যাপটপ, নগদ টাকা, আইএমইআই (IMEI) পরিবর্তনের মেশিন ও অন্যান্য সরঞ্জামাদি উদ্ধারসহ সংঘবদ্ধ চক্রের ০৫ সদস্য গ্রেফতার
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News
এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’!
এবার আসছে মেটার ‘AI পেনডেন্ট’!
চবিতে বহিরাগত প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা
চবিতে বহিরাগত প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা
সংস্কৃতি চর্চায় তরুণদের সম্পৃক্ত হওয়ার আহ্বান প্রতিমন্ত্রী ববি হাজ্জাজের
সংস্কৃতি চর্চায় তরুণদের সম্পৃক্ত হওয়ার আহ্বান প্রতিমন্ত্রী ববি হাজ্জাজের
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
‘আমারে ওরা বাচতে দিলা না’, মায়ের কাছে শেষ বার্তা
১০৪ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৭০২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom