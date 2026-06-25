Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 25, 2026, 22:00 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly took a dig at Sobhita Dhulipala; Ashok Pathak shared what he discussed with PM Modi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly hinted at Sobhita Dhulipala; Ashok Pathak opened up about his conversation with PM Modi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly took a dig at Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday while speaking to the media in Hyderabad during the success meet on her recently released movie Maa Inti Bangaaram. While Samantha did not mention Sobhita directly, she talked about relationships in general and explained why women must not believe that her partner completes her.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala, Refers To Her Wedding With Naga Chaitanya?

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delighted Panchayat fans with a special Instagram reel featuring actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, who played Bhushan and Binod’s roles, respectively. The clip quickly grabbed attention across social media, but it wasn’t just the meeting that got people talking. What truly excited fans was PM Modi’s use of the beloved Panchayat theme music in the background, adding a memorable touch to the viral video. Now, Ashok Pathak, aka Binod, has opened up about his meeting with PM Modi and shared details of their conversation.

For More: ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Binod?’: Panchayat’s Ashok Pathak Recalls PM Narendra Modi’s First Words During Their Meeting

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about the emotional aftermath of the turbulent phase after the death of late star Sushant Singh Rajput on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date. Rhea was joined by her brother Shovik Chakraborty. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2020, following an interrogation regarding a drug-related investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For More: Rhea Chakraborty On Trauma Due To Arrest After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘You Cannot Get Over’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding could be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year if the latest reports are accurate. New details suggest the couple are planning a multi-day celebration at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with hundreds of guests expected to attend. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has confirmed the plans. However, a New York Times report citing people familiar with the preparations claim the celebrations could take place over the July 4 holiday weekend.

For More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Planning Multi-Day, 1,000-Guest Wedding Bash At Madison Square Garden: Report

Television actor Kushal Tandon has opened up about his bond with Ekta Kapoor. He described her as someone who has always supported and guided him throughout his career. The ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actor shared that the producer has consistently wanted the best for him. Kushal also revealed that his association with producer Ekta Kapoor played a key role in his decision to join the upcoming reality show “Alliance.”

For More: Kushal Tandon Opens Up On His Equation With Ekta Kapoor, Says ‘She Always Wanted The Best For Me’

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Dig At Sobhita Dhulipala?; Ashok Pathak Recalls Meeting PM Modi