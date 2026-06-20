Match 1,000: Japan and Tunisia handed World Cup honour no two nations have ever received before | Football News

Japan and Tunisia set to contest landmark 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history/ Image: FIFA

Nearly a century after the first World Cup games in Uruguay, Japan and Tunisia add their names to football history in landmark Monterrey clashWhen Japan and Tunisia walk onto the pitch at Monterrey Stadium on June 21, they will contest the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history, a landmark moment in a tournament that has spanned almost a century.From the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay in 1930 to Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, the competition’s first 999 matches have produced some of the most memorable moments in sporting history. Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal, the theft of the Jules Rimet Trophy before the 1966 tournament, Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt in his final professional match and countless other moments have all contributed to the World Cup’s enduring legacy.Now, Japan and Tunisia have been handed the unique distinction of contesting match number 1,000.The Group F fixture arrives at an important moment in both nations’ campaigns. Japan enter the match after a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Dallas, while Tunisia are looking to recover from a heavy 5-1 defeat against Sweden in Monterrey. Beyond the points at stake, however, the occasion itself has become one of the defining storylines of the tournament.

A milestone nearly 100 years in the making

The journey to match 1,000 began 96 years ago in Uruguay when the FIFA World Cup opened with two games played simultaneously.One of those contests saw the United States defeat Belgium 3-0, helping launch a tournament that has since grown from a 13-team competition into a global spectacle featuring 48 nations and audiences stretching across every continent.As the tournament expanded, landmark matches became part of its own historical timeline.Match number 200 took place during the 1966 World Cup final, where England secured the only World Cup title in the nation’s history. Match number 900 arrived at the 2018 World Cup final, where France defeated Croatia to claim their second world championship.Several previous milestones have shared the spotlight with another fixture. The first World Cup match, as well as matches numbered 300 and 500, occurred simultaneously with another game taking place at the same time.Match 1,000 stands apart from those occasions.Japan and Tunisia will occupy the stage alone in Monterrey, ensuring the milestone belongs exclusively to one fixture and one occasion.

FIFA creates special celebration for historic occasion

FIFA has chosen to mark the landmark event with a series of special tributes, most notably through the match officials selected to oversee the contest.Romanian referee István Kovács has been appointed to take charge of the match, assisted by compatriots Ferencz Tunyogi and Mihai Marica. Costa Rican officials Juan Calderón and Juan Carlos Mora will serve as fourth official and reserve assistant referee respectively.All four on-field officials will wear commemorative patches displaying the words “Match 1000”, while FIFA has also commissioned a unique adidas referee kit specifically for the occasion.The shirt features gold detailing, gold sleeve stripes and a special patch incorporating both the FIFA World Cup trophy and the number 1,000. The commemorative shirt was formally presented to Kovács in front of his fellow officials before the match and will also be worn by assistant referees Tunyogi and Marica at Monterrey Stadium.

Romanian referee István Kovács poses alongside assistant referees Ferencz Tunyogi and Mihai Marica, and fourth official Juan Calderón, with the special Match 1000 shirt/ FIFA

FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, explained the thinking behind the initiative.“We decided to create a special match kit to celebrate this match,” Collina said. “It’s a nice one with some golden details, stripes and a patch with the trophy and the number 1,000 on it.”Collina also addressed Kovács’ appointment to the landmark fixture, stressing that the selection was based on the same criteria used for every World Cup match.“We selected the referee that we think is the best referee for this match. And of course, by coincidence, he is also appointed for the 1,000th match. So, for him, it is something extra – something special on top. Refereeing a FIFA World Cup match is always a huge privilege, it’s a great honour,” said the Italian, who officiated the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany during an illustrious refereeing career.“Certainly, becoming part of the history of football – part of the history of the FIFA World Cup, being appointed to and being on the field of play to officiate the match number 1,000 is definitely something extra.”

Kovács takes centre stage on a historic night

For Kovács, the appointment represents another major milestone in a career that has established him among Europe’s most respected referees.The 41-year-old Romanian was part of the officiating team at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, serving as fourth official across eight matches. Although he gained significant World Cup experience during that tournament, the Japan-Tunisia clash will be his first assignment as the main referee at a FIFA World Cup.His selection for such a significant occasion reflects the trust FIFA has placed in him after years of officiating at the highest levels of European football.Collina stressed that the appointment was based on merit rather than symbolism, but acknowledged the additional historical significance attached to the fixture.For Kovács, becoming the referee of match number 1,000 ensures his name will permanently occupy a place within World Cup history.

Players and dignitaries embrace the occasion

The significance of the milestone has not been lost on those directly involved, Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri reflected on the historical weight carried by the fixture and the generations of players who have contributed to the tournament’s story.“Being able to take part in the 1,000th (FIFA) World Cup match is truly symbolic,” Skhiri said. “It makes you appreciate all the history of this competition – the greatest matches, the greatest players who wrote the most incredible chapters in (FIFA) World Cup history.”Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu also spoke about the honour of participating in such a landmark occasion.“It is such an honor to be able to play the 1000th game in World Cup history,” Moriyasu said. “We want to make sure that it is going to be a brilliant game which is going to be worthy of the 1000th game.”The occasion has also attracted several high-profile guests.Japanese Princess Takamado is scheduled to attend the match, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to be present in Monterrey as the World Cup reaches one of its most significant numerical milestones.As Japan and Tunisia prepare to add their own chapter to the tournament’s story, they will do so with the knowledge that their match sits alongside some of the most famous moments the sport has ever produced. Nearly a century after the first World Cup kicked off in Uruguay, the competition’s 1,000th match offers another reminder of how far football’s greatest tournament has travelled and how much history continues to be written every four years.