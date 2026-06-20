Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting First Baby?; Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways After Months Of Dating? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 20, 2026, 22:00 IST

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s celebration photos fuelled pregnancy rumours; meanwhile, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly broken up.

Samantha celebrated Maa Inti Bangaaram with Raj Nidimoru amid pregnancy rumours; Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly no longer together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Helmed by Nandini Reddy, the film hit theatres on Friday, June 19, and opened to a positive response at the box office. Recently, Samantha was spotted celebrating the film’s performance with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and members of the team. Photos and videos from the gathering soon began circulating online, sparking speculation among fans. Many social media users wondered if she might be expecting.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting First Baby With Raj Nidimoru? Baby Bump Video Goes Viral

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who were rumoured to be dating for a long time, have now reportedly parted ways. If a report by Filmfare is to be believed, the two actors have broken up. However, the reason for their breakup is not known as of now.

For More: Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Break Up, Part Ways After Months Of Dating: Report

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina’s hugely popular comedy show India’s Got Latent has finally returned with its much-anticipated second season on Netflix and YouTube. Following the massive success of the first season, fans had been eagerly waiting for the show’s comeback. The wait is now over, as the premiere episode dropped a while ago, featuring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests. Both actresses graced the show to promote their upcoming actioner, Alpha.

For More: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Cannes Appearance On India’s Got Latent S2: ‘Here The Camera Is On You’

After decades of captivating audiences on screen with his unmistakable voice and commanding presence, Morgan Freeman is now turning his attention to a different form of storytelling. The Oscar-winning actor has announced a new project that celebrates a musical tradition deeply connected to his roots.

For More: Morgan Freeman Announces Debut Blues Album At 89, Releases First Single On Juneteenth

All not well between Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani? A Reddit post has been circulating online, claiming that while the two continue to share happy pictures with each other on social media, it seems like the high-stakes competition has led to some cold vibes between the long-time friends. While neither Karan nor Rithvik has reacted to the claims, a Reddit post has alleged that a production member confirmed the news.

For More: Karan Wahi-Rithvik Dhanjani Friendship On The Rocks? Reddit Post Sparks Rumours Of Cold Vibes

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting First Baby?; Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways After Months Of Dating?