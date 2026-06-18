Three ranking points cost Manika Batra Asian Games spot | More sports News

Manika Batra (Image credit: PTI)

MUMBAI: India’s most recognisable table tennis player, Manika Batra, has been left out of the squad for the upcoming Asian Games after failing to meet the selection criteria laid down by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).In Manika’s absence, India’s women’s team will be led by Sreeja Akula and comprise Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and 17-year-old Syndrela Das. Manika and Swastika Ghosh have been named among the reserves for the Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.“The selection process ensured that India’s highest-ranked and most consistent performers earned the opportunity to represent the country at Asia’s biggest multi-sport event,” the TTFI said in a statement.Under the selection policy introduced in 2023, national rankings carry 50 percent weightage, world rankings account for 40 percent and the remaining 10 percent is left to the discretion of the selection committee. Players ranked inside the world’s top 50 earn automatic qualification irrespective of their national ranking.The omission is likely to spark debate, considering Manika narrowly missed the automatic qualification mark. The 31-year-old was ranked World No. 51 on the June 2 cut-off date, just three ranking points behind the player occupying the 50th spot.Sources told TOI that the nine-member selection committee was not unanimous in its decision to leave out Manika. National coach Massimo Costantini is also understood to have provided inputs before the selection meeting.The margins were razor-thin. A Round-of-64 appearance at a WTT Star Contender event — a stage Manika would have automatically qualified for — carries five ranking points, enough to have pushed her into the top 50.A multiple Commonwealth Games medallist and part of India’s historic mixed doubles bronze-medal-winning pair at the 2018 Asian Games, Manika remains India’s second-highest-ranked women’s player behind World No. 45 Sreeja Akula.Her absence from domestic tournaments this season also counted against her. According to her coach Aman Balgu, the selectors could have considered the difficult circumstances she faced over the past year.“Personally, she has gone through a lot over the last year. She also dealt with a serious injury, which affected the number of competitions she could participate in,” Balgu told TOI.Manika was also sidelined for nearly two months following the sudden death of her father.“As per our calculations, Manika will be the top-ranked Indian women’s player as soon as next month. She has had decent results this year and it’s sad that she won’t be in the squad,” Balgu added.In the men’s section, India’s challenge will be led by the country’s top-ranked paddlers, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Experienced campaigners G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai have also been included, while youngster Payas Jain completes the five-member squad.