No handshake in French Open! Marta Kostyuk-Mirra Andreeva semi-final sparks controversy – Watch | Tennis News

Marta Kostyuk-Mirra Andreeva semi-final sparks controversy (Screengrab)

There was no handshake between Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva after their French Open semifinal, a scene that has become common whenever the Ukrainian player faces Russian opponents. The decision was expected, as Kostyuk has consistently refused post-match handshakes with Russian and Belarusian players since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.After the match ended, both players acknowledged each other from a distance but did not meet at the net. The gesture has become a symbolic way for Kostyuk to show support for her country during the ongoing conflict.Kostyuk has been one of the most vocal Ukrainian players on the women’s tour regarding the war. Along with fellow Ukrainians Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska, she has repeatedly declined handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents.Her position has remained unchanged regardless of the tournament or the importance of the match. A similar incident took place at the Madrid Open earlier this year when Kostyuk defeated Andreeva in the final and left the court without taking part in the traditional handshake.Watch:Beyond her performances on court, Kostyuk has regularly spoken about the impact of the war on people in Ukraine. After reaching the French Open semifinals, she dedicated the achievement to Ukrainians and revealed that one of her first reactions to the latest developments back home was checking on the safety of her family.The World No. 15 has also stressed the importance of athletes continuing to speak about the conflict, saying it helps keep global attention on the humanitarian impact of the war. While handshakes are traditionally seen as a sign of sportsmanship in tennis, Kostyuk has remained firm in her stance.