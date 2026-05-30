‘If I get picked…’: Shubman Gill sends message amid India T20 selection debate | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill (ANI Photo)

Shubman Gill may currently lead India in Tests and ODIs, but the Gujarat Titans captain has not given up on making a return to the national T20I side.Speaking ahead of the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gill said he remains focused on improving his game despite finding himself out of India’s plans in the shortest format.The 26-year-old last played a T20 International during India’s home series against South Africa in December 2025. After a difficult run in the format, Gill was subsequently left out of the squad for this year’s T20 World Cup, where India successfully defended their title.However, the opener insisted that his ambition to represent India in T20Is remains intact.“I’d be happy to play if I get picked for the T20 team.”Rather than dwelling on selection matters, Gill said his focus remains on constant improvement across all formats of the game.“Honestly, I want to keep working on my game. I want to keep getting better as a T20 batsman, as an ODI batsman, as a Test batsman.”Gill endured a disappointing run in T20 Internationals last year. Across 15 matches in 2025, he managed only 291 runs at an average of 24.25, with a highest score of 47. Those struggles eventually saw him lose his place in the side amid intense competition for opening spots.Since then, India’s T20 batting depth has only grown stronger. Sanju Samson cemented his place with a stellar T20 World Cup campaign, while Abhishek Sharma has continued to strengthen his credentials. The emergence of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further intensified competition after the Rajasthan Royals sensation smashed 776 runs this IPL season at a staggering strike rate of over 237.Despite the challenge ahead, Gill remains committed to refining his game.“You know, cricket is such a game that you can never really get perfect, but obviously, you can strive for it, and that’s what I try to do.”The Gujarat skipper enters the IPL final in excellent form. He has amassed 722 runs this season at an average of 48.13 and a strike rate of 163.72, including a brilliant 104 off 53 balls in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.Gill said staying focused on preparation rather than external discussions has helped him remain mentally fresh throughout the season.“I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that.”According to Gill, clarity around controllable factors is the key to handling the pressures that come with international cricket.“It’s about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit.”While a return to India’s T20I setup may not be immediate given the competition for places, Gill’s performances in IPL 2026 have at least reopened the conversation. With another opportunity awaiting in the final, the Gujarat Titans captain will look to strengthen his case further with the bat.