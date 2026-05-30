Is Suriya’s Suriya47 Connected To Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham? Here’s What Naslen Said | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

Naslen revealed that Suriya’s Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is not connected to Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham or Romancham.

Naslen has clarified that Suriya’s upcoming action comedy Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has no connection to Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham or Romancham.

Suriya is currently busy with his upcoming film Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan. With the shoot expected to be completed by June 2026, there has been speculation about whether the film will be connected to Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham. Now, actor Naslen, who plays an important role in the film, appears to have cleared the air.

Is Suriya47 Connected To Aavesham?

During an interaction with Club FM while promoting Mollywood Times, Naslen revealed that Suriya47 has no connection to Aavesham. He also shared that the film’s shoot is likely to be wrapped up by the end of June.

Naslen further clarified that unlike Jithu Madhavan’s previous films, Suriya47 will not be set in Bengaluru. He also stated that the film is not connected to either Aavesham or Romancham in any way.

Suriya47 is reportedly an action-comedy that features Suriya as an eccentric police officer. The story is said to revolve around him and his equally quirky team, whose lives take an unexpected turn after they are assigned a new mission. Apart from Naslen, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead.

Suriya’s Work Front

Suriya was last seen in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The film follows a father and daughter who travel to Chennai for the daughter’s surgery. However, their lives are thrown into chaos after they are robbed of the gold they planned to sell for her medical treatment.

Though the gold is eventually recovered, they are forced to confront corrupt forces led by Baby Kannan. The desperate father prays to the guardian deity Karuppusamy, who takes human form to help them and bring justice. The film ends with an epilogue hinting at a sequel titled Karuppu vs Vellai.

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika and Sshivada in key roles.

Before Suriya47, the actor will be seen in Vishwanath And Sons, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Naslen’s Upcoming Film

Naslen, meanwhile, will headline Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sundar Nayak. The coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a young man who dreams of becoming the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, drawing inspiration from M. Night Shyamalan.

The film explores the obstacles he faces and the extremes he goes to while chasing that dream. Co-starring Sharaf U Dheen, Mollywood Times is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

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