‘As a leader, Rajat Patidar has absorbed pressure well’: Dinesh Karthik opens up on RCB captain | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s skipper Rajat Patidar. (ANI Photo)

BENGALURU: From being one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s most dependable finishers to becoming a key figure in the backroom setup of the IPL defending champions, Dinesh Karthik has witnessed the franchise’s evolution from close quarters.In a freewheeling interview with TOI, the 40-year-old RCB mentor and batting coach spoke about the champions’ mindset within the squad, the emergence of captain Rajat Patidar as a calm leader, and coaching international stars. Excerpts:The mindset of a team defending the titleAt the outset, each player was given a structure outlining what they should be doing. In terms of results, there were bound to be ups and downs, so the key was to make sure we did the things we were good at very well and the things we could get better at. We are constantly addressing it and getting better at it, and that is a good way to look at this tournament. It is a long tournament, and it is important to stay fresh.Evolution of Patidar as a captainIt’s been heartwarming to see him remain the same person: cool, calm, and relaxed on and off the field. As a leader, he’s absorbed pressure well without showing it, which is commendable.He’s still the person he was before becoming captain, which says a lot about him. I’ve played with him and have a good relationship. Seeing him succeed as both a batter and a skipper makes me very proud.The coming of age of Devdutt PadikkalHe was always an extraordinary batter for Karnataka and across formats. But in IPL, I think he wanted to change certain areas of his game, which he addressed straight away, and we were happy enough to help as a group and you can see the results on the field, the confidence and the way he is batting. It’s always a good sign when a young boy like that understands what it takes to take his game to the next level and asks for suggestions and opinions, but he does it his own way. He’s a strong man. I believe he’s a superb talent and it’s great to see that talent evolving into something very special for the team.On the difference between coaching Indian and international playersYou have to adapt to international players differently. For example, Tim David is very different from Romario Shepherd, so you need to understand both and where they are coming from. They are very independent people, so you need to see what works for them, and sometimes less could be more, and I try and say very little if I am not required to do a lot of the talking. I have learned a lot from Andy (Flower) and Mo (Bobat) about how they handle different players and about their character traits. They are very different from the ones I have with the Indian players, but one steeped in respect.On being rated among the best coaches by Phil SaltPhil has obviously travelled the world and has worked with many coaches. It was nice to see him acknowledge that something I said helped him. My role was to understand what Phil was doing and help him enhance his game. He was open to discussing areas for improvement, which empowered me to provide useful feedback. Such open relationships with foreign players are always rewarding. The conversations you have with players on the bench. Being in the IPL’s top 11 or 12 doesn’t define you as a player. It’s about team combinations; if you’re not in, it doesn’t diminish your value. Avoid overthinking your selection status.On grooming the finishersThe finisher role is a niche role. It is a tough one because you end up not facing as many deliveries as the top order batters. So, you have to understand what it means to do well and accept certain ways in which you could get out. That is very important for being a good finisher because you are taking a high risk a lot of the time for a majority of the innings that you play. So you need to be very aware of what success means, being a finisher and at times how failures can actually be quite misleading. The challenge is to understand and treat them both equally. Also, the way you practice and get ready for a game is extremely important.